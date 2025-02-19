Can you find the “far-Right” bit?

Germany Election: AfD Candidate Alice Weidel on Election, EU, Trump, Energy

Alice Weidel, the candidate from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), sits down for an interview with Bloomberg's Oliver Crook in Berlin during which she discusses her key priorities should she become the next Chancellor.

Weidel also talks about the European Union, Germany's energy situation, and her "huge hopes" for US President-elect Donald Trump's second term.

00:00 - Alice Weidel on AfD party, proposed policies

02:36 - AfD candidate Weidel on what she would do if she were to become Chancellor 03:10 - Weidel on issues within EU, European Commission

05:00 - How Weidel would approach Dexit, withdrawal from EU, european treaties, free trade zone

06:32 - AfD's co-chair on Brexit, European Union market, lack of competition

08:18 - Weidel on Donald Trump, what to expect from US presidency, tariffs, Ukraine-Russia conflict resolution

10:50 - AfD candidate on NATO, 2% GDP spending, Germany's defense and security needs

13:40 - Weidel on Russia, Vladimir Putin, gas and energy

15:30 - AfD's stance on right-wing label, politics, Merz's party, criticism of Angela Merkel and CDU