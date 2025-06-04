It has to be pointed out that these are comments from elite figures on primetime Russian television.

I don’t think they were brought into the Kremlin to advise.

In the Moscow Kremlin today, numerous discussions continued regarding the retaliation that Russia should inflict upon Ukraine for this past weekend's drone attacks against four Nuclear-triad bases inside Russia.

As a backdrop to those discussions, Dmitry Medvedev, former President of Russia prior to Vladimir Putin, and currently the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council (i.e. Senate) posted on social media today:

Medvedev makes clear:

"Everything that must explode will certainly explode, and those who must be exterminated will disappear."

These public remarks lead to Intelligence-gathering as to what Russia thinks must explode and who Russia thinks must be exterminated.

Two specific individuals were brought into the Kremlin to advise the Russian Army General Staff, and President Putin on these issues.

At today's discussions in the Kremlin Vice President of the Russian Academy of Artillery and Rocket Sciences Konstantin SIVKOV made clear

"First, we must destroy four key facilities in Kiev:

-- the residence of the President of Ukraine,

-- the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Ukraine,

-- the General Staff itself, and

-- the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine.

These facilities must be destroyed in broad daylight - with the aim of destroying the personnel. These are not civilians. If Zelensky is there, let him be destroyed too. The main thing is to destroy the apparatus - the experts."

Next, the Head of the Moscow Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts Andrei KLINTSEVICH said

"Russia's priority should be the destruction of Ukraine's energy and power transmission systems. 10-15 precise strikes are enough for that. With them, we can turn off all electricity to Ukraine, stop all its trains and military factories."

The source for this is the following:

An interview with Konstantin Sivkov

The Russian response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack in the area of ​​Russian military airfields near Irkutsk and Murmansk, which resulted in damage to Russian strategic bombers, is being discussed these days in the military environment around the world. However, not only in the military.

The topic of nuclear weapons has acquired a special resonance in light of the fact that Britain and Ukraine have declared that London will help Kyiv create its own nuclear weapons. How and with what to protect peaceful citizens of Russia? How to protect our strategic facilities?

Also in the military environment today there is much talk about the beginning of a new stage of the special military operation. What are its goals and objectives, what forces will implement it? Captain of the first rank of the reserve, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences Konstantin Sivkov answers the questions of "SP" .

There are still 12 strategic bridges across the Dnieper in Ukraine, and this is, of course, surprising.Medvedev Promises Kyiv Retribution for Terrorist Attacks

"SP": The most discussed issue is the damage that was done to our nuclear potential as a result of the shelling of military airfields near Irkutsk and Murmansk. And what will our response be - nuclear or some other?

- There will be no nuclear response, of course. The question of the amount of damage is closed, it is a state and military secret. I have no right to talk about this without official statements from the leadership of the Armed Forces and the leadership of the country.

"SP": A natural question arises: how did it happen that the truck from which the drones were launched ended up in close proximity to military airfields? Whose miscalculation was this?

— The appearance of a truck near a military airfield is not the sphere of competence of the Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense acts within certain limits. In addition, the activity of the military department in this matter can be perceived as an encroachment on the rights of administrative management of local authorities.

But the very fact that the trucks drove through a significant territory of our country, presumably from Chelyabinsk , speaks of the negligent and irresponsible attitude to their duties of law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local authorities.

Also, if we talk about the delivered drones, about the blowing up of railway bridges, in my opinion, it is worth raising the issue of strengthening the territorial defense forces.

"SP": In connection with the sabotage near Bryansk and Kursk, which led to the collapse of railway bridges, the question arises: why are we not striking at the railway tracks and at the cargo that is coming from Western countries to Ukraine in a continuous flow? Why are they fighting against us seriously, while we are doing so with reservations and with caution?

— We are fighting not just with reservations and caution, but literally with our hands and feet tied. We fear that European countries will openly intervene in the conflict. If this happens, the risk of a nuclear conflict is extremely high.

The Swedish Institute for the Study of War estimates that Russia now has about 3,000 tactical nuclear warheads. With this arsenal, we would be able to destroy all of Europe. Millions of people would die. But we would also suffer terrible losses as a result of a retaliatory or preventive strike from their side.

Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and many other cities will disappear. Therefore, we are forced to maneuver in order not to get involved in this conflict and not to provoke it.

But there is another factor, no less serious. These are the interests of big business in Russia, which, according to some data, is connected with big business in Ukraine and Europe. This business has a very serious influence on political decision-making.

The best confirmation of this is the appearance of Mr. Abramovich before the negotiations in Istanbul . Also, on the eve of the first round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul, 13 major businessmen gathered in the Kremlin. They say they discussed assistance to theaters, but it was not necessary to gather in the Kremlin for this.

"SP": British Defense Minister John Healey said that his country is ready to start a war with Russia. But that's not all. Britain, within the framework of the Comprehensive Cooperation and Partnership Agreement, is ready to help Ukraine create its own nuclear weapons. How will we respond to this?

— Firstly, the creation of its own nuclear weapons in Ukraine under today's conditions is impossible. Kyiv does not have the scientific and technical base for this. Therefore, we are talking about the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine from Britain.

That is, British missiles will hit us with Ukrainian forces. Thus, the war against Russia will actually be waged by Britain. If we do not respond to such statements and actions, such as the shelling of our military airfields with strategic bombers, the enemy will become more impudent.

SP: What could be our potential response?

— It must be clearly stated that, by making a decision to strike nuclear facilities, we are exiting the regime in which our nuclear forces have a zero flight mission. That is, we are introducing a flight mission for Russia's nuclear forces.

Also, in my opinion, we should announce that we are transferring tactical nuclear weapons to units and formations that can use them. These steps would be quite enough to cool the ardor of Starmer , Macron , Zelensky and everyone who stands behind him.

In addition, under the current conditions, I believe it is possible to strike the following targets: the office of the President of Ukraine, the General Staff, the headquarters of the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence, and the headquarters of the SBU.

Oleg Tsarev: "The idea to fire at our military airfields from trucks came from the US"The main topics on the global political agenda today are the negotiations in Istanbul and the attack on Russian "strategists"

SP: Why were our planes parked in open areas and not protected?

— According to the START-3 Treaty, they should be available for monitoring their condition. But it is too early to draw conclusions. What happened is an irreparable loss. Neither here nor in the West are these aircraft being produced any more.

New aircraft are being created that are carriers of nuclear weapons. It should be borne in mind that strategic aviation is not currently the main factor of nuclear deterrence. The main factor of nuclear deterrence is the carriers of intercontinental ballistic missiles: nuclear submarines and the Strategic Missile Forces, which are armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Therefore, compensation for damaged or destroyed strategic aviation aircraft with intercontinental-range missiles would be correct.

Next. Since they are hitting our military airfields, we must increase the production of missile systems like "Oreshnik" and strike the enemy's military facilities. In this way, we will show that we are ready for the toughest actions. But God forbid we talk about using nuclear weapons now. Demonstrate the determination to use them, nothing more. I think that would be enough.

"SP": In the military environment, they are talking about a new stage of the SVO. It will require new forces. Will there be a new wave of mobilization?

— No. At present, far from all of the total group of about 600-700 thousand people are involved. Therefore, we have quite enough forces and means to carry out a large-scale operation. 600-700 thousand servicemen is the number of approximately two fronts during the Great Patriotic War.

….."SP": There are still disputes about how Ukraine managed to fire at our strategic bombers from trucks that drove up to the airfields. How was this possible?

— This idea came from the USA. A year ago, one of the American bloggers published photos of our strategic airfields. He wrote that our planes are not protected in any way, and if he were the Russian military leadership, he would take care to protect them more reliably from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. But our military did not react to this, but the Ukrainian leadership took note.

The special operation is already in its third year, and our strategic bombers are still unprotected. In all countries without exception, strategic aviation is covered with concrete panels. In the US, China, Great Britain, France, all aircraft with nuclear carriers are in concrete panels.

And we don't even have a fishing net over them. Construction of shelters for strategic aviation has begun. There are criminal cases brought because this is not going fast enough, corruption has been revealed. There is a conclusion from our regulatory authorities that this work has only been completed by 40%.

In the end, what is, is.

