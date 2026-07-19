Nothing lays bare gross medical malpractice like this. As a practitioner I had to hear (and accepted) patients’ horror stories and then from 2021 I had to live them.

My “doctor” (read, incompetent quack) of the time reacted to a complaint I made about the bad treatment I had been receiving by making a pre-diagnosis of “chronic fatigue syndrome” and wanted to send me to a geriatrian.

Later, I found from my medical files that the “doctor” was writing notes to himself from an internet search indicating he had just the “treatment” described in this video.

He spat the dummy when I refused his suggestions and when in anger I called him “incompetent”. Anything from me from that point was “abuse”.

If I have any regrets in hindsight it is calling him “incompetent”

Now, I would call him a “massively incompetent quack”.

Of Course, after “covid” and the mRNA. kill-shots this is barely scratching the surface.

A number of academics, experts, and journalists have characterised the treatment of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) as a scandal, with George Monbiot going as far as calling it “the greatest medical scandal of the 21st-century”.

This video provides an introduction and overview, highlighting key events in the story

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/12/chronic-fatigue-syndrome-me-treatments-social-services