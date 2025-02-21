Gateway Pundit

By Jim Hᴏft Feb. 21, 2025 2:15 pm

Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, a far-left whose policies have already driven LA into a crime-ridden, homeless-infested dystopia, has now fired Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley—her own handpicked DEI fire chief—following the catastrophic response to deadly wildfires.

Bass, desperate to shift blame from her own administration’s failures, announced the removal of Crowley in a statement Tuesday, claiming it was “in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety.”

But let’s be real—this is nothing more than an act of political scapegoating by weak leadership.

Bass released a statement prior to the news conference.

“Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief,” Mayor Bass said. “We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch. Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters – during the Palisades fire and every single day – is without question. Bringing new leadership to the fire department is what our city needs.” “While the Department is in the experienced and expert hands of Chief Villanueva, my office will lead a national search and I will speak directly with firefighters and Angelenos about what they want to see in their next permanent chief,” Mayor Bass added. Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief. 1,000 firefighters were sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch the day the fires broke out. Chief Crowley refused to… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) February 21, 2025

This firing was initially leaked a month ago, but Bass refuted the reports that she fired the LA chief.

The Daily Mail reported that Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley was summoned by Bass at a meeting Friday afternoon and was canned shortly thereafter.

“Kristin was summoned by Bass this afternoon, about 4 pm. She came back from that meeting, hugged her staff goodbye, and left. She said she was fired,” the source told the outlet.

This news comes right after Crowley spoke out against Bass’s failed leadership and said the city of LA failed its people.

“The Mayor and Chief met. The priority remains fighting these fires and protecting Angelenos,” said Bass dismissing the report.

Here’s Crowley saying the city of Los Angeles FAILED her and LAFD

More of mayor Bass

LEAKED PHONE CALL: LA Mayor Karen Bass Preemptively Defended Ghana Trip Despite Local Catastrophe

"I'm Missing Two Workdays, That's It"; Dropped Cryptic Warning Days Before LA Fires "Read in between the lines... hold tight, you will understand soon."

In a private phone call with an anonymous source, Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) sought to downplay her trip to Ghana as a brief visit, as criticism mounted: "Just so you know, I'm missing two workdays. That's it. And if President Biden extends me an invitation, I took it,” prioritizing international commitments over immediate local concerns.

Just three days before fires erupted in the Los Angeles area, Bass issued a cryptic message to our source, advising them to "read in between the lines and hold tight… you will understand soon," suggesting she was aware of significant developments that would soon impact the city.

Bass also acknowledged the growing dangers surrounding MacArthur Park. "The situation is very dangerous," she said, citing security concerns. She remained adamant in her refusal to hold a press conference, stating, "I will take the criticism before I do a publicity stunt, and frankly, a press conference at this point in time, which would just be publicity."

Bass further explained her position, stating, "If I have a choice between that and compromising something, I just have to go along with it. It's not my area of expertise," emphasizing her lack of qualifications to make informed decisions regarding the area.

When the source emphasized the safety concerns of residents and property owners MacArthur Park, noting that "41,000 people live within a square mile here," Bass maintained her stance stating, "But they want to hear that something is going to be done,” making it clear that no action is currently being taken to address security risks

SHOCKING HIDDEN CAMERA CONFESSION: LA Mayor Official Admits Office Knew Wildfires Were Coming

“Red flag warnings, like, it's a big indication of fires. So, of course they did,” admitted Alex Boz, an international relations staffer for the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office, acknowledging that the Office was fully aware of the devastating fires before they occurred.

When pressed on the issue, Boz dismissed any responsibility, reiterating, “Of course they did,” referring to the LA Mayor’s Office knowing the fires were coming,

“But the thing is, there’s nothing they can do.” When discussing fire-prone areas like Pacific Palisades, Boz stated, “They've lost everything,” shifting the blame onto homeowners: “Their yards were out of code. Like, nobody gave a f*ck.”

He continued, “The houses, like, they're supposed to be, like, a certain amount of feet apart, too.” Boz dismissed the destruction as inevitable, saying, “It was just, like, a ticking time bomb.”

“Firefighters… just didn’t have enough [water],” said Angel Luna, Project Manager for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), regarding the critical water shortage during the fires that ravaged the region.

When asked how long the Santa Ynez reservoir had been empty before the fires, Luna confessed, “a year,” highlighting LADWP’s failure to take preventive measures, leaving the region vulnerable to disaster.

According to Luna, part of the problem stemmed from firefighters damaging LADWP equipment: “They [firefighters] were also breaking our equipment,” he stated.

Luna also admitted to ignoring his mandatory LADWP training for the Water Emergency Command Center. “It was something that I was ignoring like earlier this year,” Luna confessed.

He later revealed he completed his training “after the fact,” only after the devastation had already hit.

When confronted about his statements on hidden camera, Alex Boz repeatedly responded with “no comment” when asked about Mayor Bass’s actions, the city’s unpreparedness for wildfires, and his dismissive remarks about President Trump’s water policies.

Angel Luna also refused to answer direct questions regarding the year-long depletion of the San Ynez Reservoir. Pressed on his claims that LA firefighters damaged equipment, contributing to the critical water shortage during the fires, Luna repeatedly deflected, insisting, “I would need to speak to legal representation.” When asked why emergency water command training only took place after the fires, Luna gave the same response. Despite being reminded of the public outrage over LADWP’s failure to provide water while homes burned, Luna refused to engage, ultimately stating, “I will not be coming back to you," before hanging up.