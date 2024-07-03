Is there someone in the UK that can add to this?

My attention was caught by this

However, Brits are being warned of a coming heatwave

https://www.gbnews.com/weather/britain-heatwave-summer-2024-very-warm-june-2024

Motorists are on high alert as the mercury rises, with a warning that scorching temperatures could lead to an unexpected £180 expense.

Experts at Prestone, specialists in vehicle maintenance fluids, have issued a stark warning about the potential for severe windscreen damage due to the UK's impending heatwave.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1915370/warning-uk-heatwave-motorists-risk-bill-driving

Last year it was 35C. This year it seems (28 C hasn’t yet arrived!) constitutes a “heat wave”

Brand new weather maps have revealed when the UK will be hit by a 28C heatwave that will hammer Britain later this month.

The maps show that temperatures will peak in the middle of the month on July 15 in the south and south east. Towns and villages around the South Downs and south of London will see the highest temperatures of around 27C to 28C.

Could this be the explanation?

"Summer" in Surrey, England

Why are British farmers reporting they have had nothing but rain for months

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/apr/10/uk-food-production-down-record-rainfall-farmers

In short, what are seeing Down-Under in New Zealand where temperatures are freezing.

The explanation? Temperatures in previous years were “warmer”. This year we are in an al-Nino but we are seeing unprecedented geoengineered skies and rarely see the Sun.