However, Brits are being warned of a coming heatwave
https://www.gbnews.com/weather/britain-heatwave-summer-2024-very-warm-june-2024
Motorists are on high alert as the mercury rises, with a warning that scorching temperatures could lead to an unexpected £180 expense.
Experts at Prestone, specialists in vehicle maintenance fluids, have issued a stark warning about the potential for severe windscreen damage due to the UK's impending heatwave.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1915370/warning-uk-heatwave-motorists-risk-bill-driving
Last year it was 35C. This year it seems (28 C hasn’t yet arrived!) constitutes a “heat wave”
Brand new weather maps have revealed when the UK will be hit by a 28C heatwave that will hammer Britain later this month.
The maps show that temperatures will peak in the middle of the month on July 15 in the south and south east. Towns and villages around the South Downs and south of London will see the highest temperatures of around 27C to 28C.
Why are British farmers reporting they have had nothing but rain for months
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/apr/10/uk-food-production-down-record-rainfall-farmers
In short, what are seeing Down-Under in New Zealand where temperatures are freezing.
The explanation? Temperatures in previous years were “warmer”. This year we are in an al-Nino but we are seeing unprecedented geoengineered skies and rarely see the Sun.
Most days here in Lincolnshire UK I see chemtrails,sunshine is a surprise.
I am in Wales and we would be lucky to have had half a dozen days of more sun than cloud in the spring and the first part of summer so far. They've been trumpeting on the media about how 'we just had the hottest (insert month here) since records began', while everyone laughs at them. This is more than the usual horse manure aimed at promoting their fake climate change agenda, it is also part of the ongoing cunning plan aimed at confusing people into not trusting their own experiences or memories. It is quite disturbing how blatant it is. As for the weather, I've lived here for 30 years and this is pretty much the crappiest the weather for this time of year that I can remember. I've even had to put the central heating on this week.. Never had to do that before. I usually don't use it between April/May and October.
In the past, the majority of summers here in Wales involved about a week of low to mid 20s sunny days in either May or June, then damp weather, but not normally too cold, until September, when we'd get some more sun before the cold weather returned. But over the years, apart from the chemtrails, it has become very obvious that they have been messing with the jetstream as well. And I suspect this year's weather is due in part to that - same as the REAL heatwave we had a couple of years ago, when the temperatures in my garden were north of 40 degrees celsius for a few weeks. Not that the bbc had temperatures that high, of course. We do have occasional proper warm (low to high 20s Celsius) summers with sunshine here, but they are relatively rare. Normally summer here is, temperature-wise, like winter in Sydney (where I am from), where the average maximum is 18C, but without the frosty mornings and with rather less sunshine..
Oh, and then there was the week of continuous hard frost we had in December 2022 - absolutely unheard-of cold to the extent that half of Wales had no water supply for a time. Where I live it was 6 days.. And the temperatures in the garden never got above -4C in the day and got down to at least -11C at night - I have a hygrometer but was not up for staying up all night to record all the changes. It was, however, absolutely beautiful, because it was sunny in the day/. I took LOADS of photos.. It was an adventure and, I suspect, yet another one driven by the jetstream manipulation. Because this far south and this close to the coast (= sea level), that kind of thing almost never happens.