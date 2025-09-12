I am. giving a partial transcript of part of the conversation. I have left out the bit about geopolitics.

M.I. Well, people have got to—when you look at the world, you have to notice that what’s going on in your country is going on in my country, it’s going on in every country. And none of this really makes sense if you see the world as it’s presented to us. If it were truly a system of independent countries and independent governments, then why is every country going in the same direction? You’ve got to ask that question.

M.I: What I’ve described for many years is this: we have a criminal cabal, a multinational, multigenerational criminal cabal masquerading as governments and nations. They play people off against each other, convincing them they need government to protect them from the “other” governments. It’s one big scam—designed to put us in a prison and to trick us into giving away our rights and everything that makes us human.

The world is run by very, very evil people, and it’s happening in every single country. You can’t really differentiate between them. Through fear—fear of terrorism, fear of climate change, all the rubbish they cook up—they’re getting us to lock ourselves down into a surveillance system. They tried it with COVID: lock yourself down, take the jab, or else. A lot of people didn’t comply, but many did. That was a test run for what they’re doing now. They’re already planning a new “scamdemic.”

They’ve just held—or are about to hold—an event called Pegasus, like the Event 201 they ran just before COVID, where they simulated what to do in a coronavirus outbreak… and then, conveniently, a coronavirus outbreak happened. Now they’re running another one, planning how to handle the “next” pandemic, which suggests they’re about to stage another—probably early next year, I wouldn’t be surprised.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/uk-pandemic-excercise-pegasus-similar-event-201-covid/

It’s all the same picture: a criminal cabal. We’re being tricked into believing we need government to protect us—but we don’t. Back in 2008, in my first film, I said World War III had already started. It’s a war being waged by governments, bankers, and elites against the people of the world. It’s a soft kill, a soft war. Most don’t even realize it’s happening—but it is.

One of the most important things that’s happened in the last couple of centuries is the complete loss of life skills. We’ve become utterly dependent on a system that puts us at the bottom of the food chain. The whole setup is built to support the economic model, and within it, we’re the most expendable part. People have been pushed into cities, they’ve lost their life skills, and they’ve become “truckarians”—living off supermarket deliveries. Stop the trucks, and no one knows what to do. Kids today don’t even know how to plant a seed. Half of them would need an instruction book just to grow lettuce.

That’s the dangerous situation we’re in—completely dependent on a system run by corporate criminals. People need to see this, to see where we’re being taken. One of the most important things we can do is rebuild community and reconnect with basic life skills.

Pay particular attention to the following

G.P. And I want to stress this, because it’s something I’ve been freaking out about. I’ve got multiple citizenships, and I’m seeing the same strategies accelerate everywhere. We’re here in Croatia right now, but I also live in Mexico, and I’m from the U.S.—and I’m watching them implement the same things.

Here in Croatia, we have the OSUna, a national ID you need for everything. In Mexico, they’re bringing in the Cora Biométrico—the biometric national ID. In the U.S., it’s the Real ID. I even had a listener email me recently: “Aren’t you going to leave Mexico now that they’re bringing in the biometric ID?” But where am I going to go? This is happening in every nation.

Biometric CURP in Mexico: What it is, what data it will include, and how to apply step by step

What data will the new Biometric CURP collect? Find out which body parts will be scanned, where to start the process, and whether it will be mandatory

https://www.ejecentral.com.mx/nuestro-eje/curp-biometrica-en-mexico-que-es-que-datos-incluira-y-como-se-tramita-paso-a-paso

M.I. I think Mexico will be a little slower. Sixty percent of people there don’t even have bank accounts, so it takes longer to roll out. But they’re already slipping it in through travel. In airports now, it’s all biometrics. Coming into Croatia, I didn’t even need my boarding pass—just stood in front of a camera, got the green arrow, and walked on. Once you’ve shown your passport and cleared customs, it’s all biometrics from there.

And soon it won’t just be travel. Just like you have to renew your bank card every five years, soon you’ll need digital ID for everything—even to get online. It’s being rolled out everywhere. You can avoid it for a while, but not forever.

I’ve said this in my last video: if we really want to save the world, every country needs to stand up and overthrow its government. These aren’t valid governments—they’re a criminal cabal. Every problem—starvation, homelessness, mass immigration—it’s all legislated into existence by politicians who have abused their office. They’ve broken the trust given to them. Governing is a privilege, not a right—and they’ve forfeited that privilege.

But people don’t see it. They see a problem and think, “I’ll petition the government to change it.” No—the government created the problem deliberately, just like all the others, worldwide. We’ve got to recognize this system for what it is: not governments and nations, but a multinational, multigenerational criminal cabal. Until we’re ready to call it that and remove them, we’ll just keep sliding into the same future.

What we’ve got is a kakistocracy—rule by the worst elements of society, governing only in their own interests, to the permanent detriment of everyone else. That’s the system. And people need to see it, call it out, and stand up.

Your government is invalid. They’ve invalidated themselves through their actions—look at what’s happening in Gaza and Palestine. It’s a genocide, live-streamed for two years. Any politician supporting it is a war criminal. Whatever excuses or laws they quote, it doesn’t matter—you don’t murder children and still call yourself just or legitimate.

The same with migration policies, with everything they’ve done. It’s treason. Until people are willing to call it treason and stop petitioning for change, nothing will improve. We’re almost at the point of no return. If people don’t stand up now, it will be too late.

Ultimately, yes, you can blame governments, bankers, Freemasons, Jesuits, whoever—but at the end of the day, it’s our tolerance of wrong behaviour that’s allowed this to happen.