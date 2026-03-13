The World is Now Changed





I have received word that for the first time in decades, all Palestinian barriers and checkpoints in west back are open and all barricades have been removed. There is presently clear and unrestricted access everywhere.



If this information is correct, then this is unprecedented in the history of the occupation, and it is an indication that a very big action is very likely about to occur in the area.



I suspect that we may see:

1. A false flag attack in Jerusalem, or possibly Al Aqsa that will be blamed on Palestinians.

2. Perhaps a wave of settlers sent to rampage through the West Bank region and simply rape pillage and plunder the entire remainder of Palestinian lands in West Bank while the world is distracted with Iran.

3. Or it could also mean that Tel Aviv, and israel in general, is being bombed and obliterated to the degree that israel is seeking to open up a safe area for jews to flee to, should the situation become utterly FUBAR and completely catastrophic for Israel - At which point option 2 will be applied to the locals as a matter of course.

This would further make sense as Iran is unlikely to deliberately target any Palestinian lands.



I suspect also that in the event that israel should fall completely, they would also seek to remove all evidence of the brutality of their occupation over the people of Palestine well before any outside "clean up crews" may possibly come to inspect the damage. Plus, in any eventuality, removing the barriers now, during an all out war and bombardment, also helps blur the lines between what is, or is not, Palestinian land and it effectively helps remove the name Palestine from the history books completely once the dust has settled. But through all that is happening, please do not allow the people of Palestine to slip from your mind completely. It's important they be included in this picture.



The rogue state of israel is attempting genocides on at least 3 fronts simultaneously at present. Palestine, Lebanon and Iran. With plans for Turkey, Jordan and Syria soon to follow - if they are not checked now by Iran. Though they are also attempting genocide on a much grander scale across the entire world that goes for the most part unnoticed.



In the current context of the war Israel has instigated with Iran however, I would personally suggest that both israel and the US have vastly underestimated the steadfastness, resilience and determination of the Iranian people, who are fully aware that they are fighting an existential war for the very survival of their lands and their people here. This carries a far greater resolve and spirit than those attacking them, who are merely play acting as tyrants and land thieves.



In these first 2 weeks Iran has effectively destroyed all US bases in the Gulf area, completely stopped the flow of oil from the Middle East and it is never going to allow the Persian Gulf region to return to the way it was. Not ever. And even now, were the conflict to suddenly stop, it would take countless trillions for the US to rebuild the bases that have now been destroyed, some of which are the largest US bases in the world.



It's important to also take into account that every country that allowed a US base to be placed on their soil, did so at the promise of a US umbrella of protection for the base and for their nation. This is an agreement the US just completely failed to uphold, and in fact was never going to be able to uphold in the face of a real war, simply due to its lack of competent, readily available military power, as its forces are stretch too thinly around the world. It is now extremely doubtful that any of these nations will allow the US to return and construct new bases in their lands, not to mention the sheer cost involved in even undertaking such an endeavor.

So even as it stands today after just 2 weeks. It's over.

America's project in the middle east is done.

Trump and Israel have just destroyed the petrodollar.



The US economy will be next, rapidly followed by the rest of the western world.

Fuel costs in many regions of the world such as Western Australia, are already bring food and resource production to a standstill.



It is also very important to also accept the undeniable reality that the israelis are deliberately working to destroy America and destabilize the entire western world through this process. The goal is to ultimately fulfill their plans for the Greater Israel State which will be aligned with China, as it is China who is now poised to emerge and take its place as the new economic and financial giant of the world. Though as we are seeing, the plans for a larger Israeli state in the middle east may yet fail, at which point safe haven for the jewish people will be sought in Ukraine for the immediate future.



The possible wild card in this lies partially in the fact that the israeli occupation forces have never actually faced a true army before. They are only used to ground skirmishes against women and children, peppered with a few lightly armed resistance fighters, or to killing from a distance with superior air power. But in any ground combat against seasoned fighters from Iran and Lebanon, the israelis are now facing a true battle, and they have miscalculated very badly. Well the soldiers have anyway as most will not survive a real fight. Though perhaps, that is all part of the plan as many claim that israel and most of it's people were created to be sacrificed in the coming conflagration.



The Israeli Government on the other hand, knows full well that the US arms the Israelis have become used to depending on so much are rapidly dwindling; US Naval forces are very much outdated for modern warfare where billion dollar carriers can be crippled by inexpensive drone attacks; US forces are stretched too thinly around the world to be of any real use; and the survival of israel, in the face of any prolonged bombardment from Iran, which is relentless; has really only just begun; and is showing no signs of slowing down, is very likely a completely unrealistic prospect. They know full well that this war is unsustainable and will very likely result in sacrificing both America and the unholy state of Israel along with it. Should that reality eventuate, a new jewish state is well on the way to being established in Ukraine.



There is so much theatre happening right now. So many jewish lies and systems of control are being exposed. And this is all completely deliberate.



Number 1. They want the jews of the world to be hated and attacked so they will be driven out of the west and forced to migrate to israel (they need their numbers to populate the "Greater israel" they seek to create. Or, if the Middle East situation collapses completely, to move to the new israeli controlled lands and safe haven they have created in Ukraine by depopulating large numbers of Ukrainians via the theatre of the "Russian War", to thus make way for the huge numbers of jewish migrants that have been flowing in.



Number 2. They want it to be widely known to the masses that the world is run by pedophiles who control a system that is so rabidly corrupt, so disgusting, and so utterly rotten to its very core foundation, that it is completely beyond any hope at all of repair and must be removed completely.



Naturally most people today, due to a life of indoctrination, programming and carefully molded thought processes, do not truly comprehend the power and strength of their own will, actions or determination and will see the situation as insurmountable. This will cause the majority of society to feel that if humanity is to have any hope at all of survival into the future, the system of Governance we now have, must replaced by AI.



Most people are so completely disconnected that they cannot even begin to fathom the very idea of a world without Governance or money.

There are so many pieces on the board in play right now. It's important to look at the bigger picture, identify the theatrics of it all and for humankind to look within, see the power we have as a united force and step away from the rules and dictates of the pedovores who have ruled over us for so long.

We see them now. Very clearly

All I ask is for you to believe in yourself.

If you do that.

We got this.



Let's make this is our time.

Not theirs.



My two cents right now anyway... open to change as the situation progresses.