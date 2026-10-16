Max Igan: The Ultimate Slavery System And The End of Personal Computing

I spent an hour-and-a-half listening to Max Igan and this important video

He began with this clip

And gave this as an example of a Jewish rabbinical view

Max cited the following evidence from his website that appears to show that the figure of 6 million came from the Talmud and there was little mention of the Holocaust as it is presented to us largely began in the 1970’s or 1980’s.

OK, so lets no, all face facts and talk about the ultimate Taboo shall we? Gloves off and to hell with the consequences

There exists, evidence indicating that there were not just jews in the camps, but also many gyspies, artists, activists and virtually anyone else who was deemed to be unfavorable by the government at the time.

Regarding the holocaust and the figure of 6 million, it is interesting to note that there were 256 references to 6,000,000 Jews published in US newspapers prior to the second world war. You can see the actual articles if you google any one of the phrases listed below.

***

1900 - Stephen S. Wise, New York Times, June 11, 1900

“There are 6,000,000 living, bleeding, suffering arguments in favor of Zionism.”



1902 - Encyclopaedia Britannica, 10th Edition, Vol. 25, 1902, page 482

“While there are in Russia and Rumania six millions of Jews who are being systematically degraded ...”



1902 - Samuel W. Goldstein, New York Times, November 27, 1902

“PLEA FOR ZIONISM ... In answer I would say: Does Dr. Silverman represent the 6,000,000 Jews in Russia, 300,000 in Roumania and the 1,000,000 in Galicia?”



1903 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), September 18th, 1903, page 6

“ ... six million downtrodden brethren.”



1904 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), February 19th, 1904, page 2

“ ... where five or six million people existed under persecution.”



1904 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), October 7th, 1904, page 1

“ ... the final and definite deliverance of the six millions of Russian, Roumanian and Galician Jews ... transporting five or six million people over the sea.”



1904 - Israel Zangwill, New York Times, October 20, 1904

“The problem does not relate to the American Jews, but to the 6,000,000 in Russia. The Russian Government has consented to allow the Jews to leave,”



1905 - New York Times, January 29th, 1905

“He declared that a free and a happy Russia, with its 6,000,000 Jews, would possibly mean the end of Zionism, since the abolition of the autocracy would practically eliminate the causes that brought Zionism into existence.”



1905 - New York Times, November 1st, 1905

“From 1800 to 1902 he caused 6,000,000 Jewish families to be expelled from Russia ...”



1906 - New York Times, March 25th, 1906

“ ... the condition and future of Russia’s 6,000,000 Jews were made on March 12 in Berlin to the annual meeting of the Central Jewish Relief League of Germany by Dr. Paul Nathan ... He left St. Petersburg with the firm conviction that the Russian Government’s studied policy for the “solution” of the Jewish question is systematic and murderous extermination.”



1907 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), October 18th, 1907, page 13

“ ... for six million people cannot emigrate.



1908 - Deseret Evening News, March 17th, 1908

“ ... poverty, starvation and disease are the afflictions which now beset the six million Jews in that country and Roumania.”



1908 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), August 7th, 1908

“ ... when six million Russian Jews are crying ... “



1911 - Encyclopaedia Britannica, 11th Edition, Vol. 2, 1911, page 145

“While there remain in Russia and Rumania over six millions of Jews who are being systematically degraded ...”



1911 - Max Nordeau speaking at The 1911 Zionist Congress. Hecht, Ben. Perfidy. NY; Julian Messner. 1961. page 254

“But the same righteous Governments, who are so nobly, industriously active to establish the eternal peace, are preparing, by their own confession, complete annihilation for six million people,”



1911 - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette (IN), June 4th, 1911, page 15

“PRINCE, PRIEST AND PEASANT WAGE WAR AGAINST SIX MILLION JEWS”



1911 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), August 18th, 1911, page 14

“Very soon a fervid Russian patriotism will reign in every Ghetto, and the melting-up of the race begin. But this absorption of the five or six million Jews ... “



1911 - Max Nordeau, The Jewish Chronicle (London), August 18th, 1911, page 14

“ ... the downfall of six million creatures ... for no war has ever yet destroyed six million human lives.”



1911 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), August 25th, 1911

“ ... six million Jews are still groaning under the most terrible yoke.”



1911 - Max Nordeau, The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), September 1st, 1911, page 3

“ ... the downfall of six million creatures ... for no war has ever yet destroyed six million human lives.”



1911 - Max Nordeau, The Reform Advocate (Chicago), September 9th, 1911

“ ... the downfall of six million creatures ... for no war has ever yet destroyed six million human lives.”



1911 - New York Times, October 31st, 1911

“The 6,000,000 Jews of Russia are singled out for systematic oppression and for persecution due to process of law.”



1912 - American Jewish Year Book 5672 (23 Sep 1911 - 11 Sep 1912), page 308

“Russia has since 1890 adopted a deliberate plan to expel or exterminate six millions of its people for no other reason than that they refuse to become members of the Greek Church, but prefer to remain Jews.



1912 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), January 5th, 1912

“ ... more than six million Jews reside in small towns and villages there is no Sabbath question.”



1912 - Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, New York Tribune, September 11th, 1912, page 9

“Russia is now asphyxiating the Jews. It does not dare to offend the nations by blood spilling, so it is slowly, but surely grinding out the lives of 6,000,000 Jews.”



1913 - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette (IN), October 18th, 1913, page 4

“There are six million Jews in Russia and the government is anxious to annihilate them by methods that provoke protests from the civilized world.”



1914 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), July 10th, 1914, page 9

“ ... where six million Jews are suffering ... “



1914 - New York Times, December 2nd, 1914, page 12

“APPEAL FOR AID FOR JEWS. ... the plight of more than 6,000,000 Jews ... upon the Jewish people, more than nine millions of whom live in the countries at war and over six million of these in the actual war zone in Poland, Galicia and the whole of Russian frontier.”



1915 - New York Times, January 14th, 1915, page 3

“In the world today there are about 13,000,000 Jews, of whom more than 6,000,000 are in the heart of the war zone; Jews whose lives are at stake and who today are subjected to every manner of suffering and sorrow ... “



1915 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), March 19th, 1915

“How the casting of six million people into the deepest abyss of servitude and outlawry is to relieve tension we cannot understand.”



1915 - The Sun (NY), June 6th, 1915, section 5, page 1

“Six million Jews, one-half of the Jewish people throughout the world, are being persecuted, hounded, humiliated, tortured, starved. ... six million Jews in Russia ... are being tortured so mercilessly.”



1915 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), June 25th, 1915

“The annihilation of the six million Jews now congregated in the Russian domains goes on in a well defined and systematic manner.



1915 - Jacob de Hass, The Boston Sunday Globe, September 26th, 1915, page 46

Indeed the only point that all warring elements are agreed upon is that at the end of the holocaust the Jews and Palestine will be more closely related than at present.



1915 - New York Tribune, October 14th, 1915

“What the Turks are doing to Armenians is child’s play compared to what Russia is doing to six million Jews, her own subjects.”



1915 - The Mercury, December 4th, 1915

“ ... six millions of Russian and Polish Jews are to-day the most pitiable victims of that race hatred and that race fanaticism which have been the creed of Germany ... “



1916 - The Jews in the Eastern War Zone, The American Jewish Committee, 1916

“ ... where six million human beings guilty only of adherence to the Jewish faith are compelled to live out their lives in squalor and misery, in constant terror of massacre ... estimated at six million or more ... of these six million people ... a kind of prison with six million inmates ... The persons most affected, the six million Jews of Russia ... The Jews are loyal and brave, and it is most inadvisable to pursue a policy which might convert six million subjects into enemies. ... the six million Jews of Russia still continued ... nearly three of the six million ...”



1916 - Sausalito News (CA), Jan 22nd, 1916, p.1

“... six million starving Polish Jews in the war stricken countries of Europe,”



1916 - Oakland Tribune (CA), January 25th, 1916, page 1

“The President of the United States—6,000,000 Starving, Homeless, People—and January 27th Why should the President, by proclamation to the people of the nation, fix upon january 27th as the day for contributing towards the relief of over six million Jews located in the Far Eastern War Zone?”



1916 - Oakland Tribune (CA), January 26th, 1916, page 1 (FRONT PAGE ADVERT 2 DAYS RUNNING)

“The President of the United States—6,000,000 Starving, Homeless, People—and January 27th Why should the President, by proclamation to the people of the nation, fix upon january 27th as the day for contributing towards the relief of over six million Jews located in the Far Eastern War Zone?”



1916 - The Tacoma Times, February 28th, 1916

“ ... there were 6,000,000 Jews in Europe absolutely without food or resources.”



1916 - New York Times, February 28th, 1916

“Nearly six million Jews are ruined in the greatest moral and material misery; millions of them are refugees, dependent upon the good will of their brethren.”



1916 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), March 3rd, 1916

“Nearly six million Jews are ruined.”



1916 - New York Herald, March 5th, 1916, Section III, p.10.

“Six million Jews, old men, women and little children, are suffering from the greatest calamity that has befallen Israel since the Egyptian bondage.”



1916 - North Devon Journal, March 9th, 1916, page 7

“In Poland, in Southern and Western Russia, six million Jews resided when the War broke out. They lived there in the pale of settlement, in poverty, and were terribly overcrowded.”



1916 - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette (IN), March 12th, 1916, page 34

“ ... six million Jews reported starving in the warring countries.”



1916 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), March 31st, 1916, page 6

“Position of the Jews in Russia. The Jews in Russia, numbering about six million, are denied full political and civil rights and are economically oppressed.”



1916 - El Paso Herald, April 22nd, 1916, page 5

“Six Million Jews Are Deprived Of Papers By Russian Censorship. ... Six million Jews have been robbed of their newspapers.”



1916 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), August 4th, 1916

“ ... six million Jews ...”



1917 - Corsicana Daily Sun, February 16th, 1917, page 2

“Six million Jews are living in lands where they are oppressed, exploited, crushed and robbed of every inalienable human right.”



1918 - Fort Wayne News and Sentinel (IN), June 22nd, 1918, page 1

“In the war zone of Europe there are six million Jews who have been the war’s worst sufferers,”



1918 - The Columbus Jewish Chronicle, June 28th, 1918, page 1

“Claims Palestine Has Room For Six Million ... “It is quite possible for Palestine to find room for five to six millions ... 800,000 hectares will suffice to produce the food of six millions of people,”



1918 - The Bakersfield Californian, July 30th, 1918, page 4

“... the six million starving Jews in Poland, Galicia and other stricken Eastern provinces ...”



1918 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), September 5th, 1918

“ ... Russia, where the bulk of the Jewish people to the number of well over six million still dwell, is a land of blood and midnight darkness.”



1918 - The Columbus Jewish Chronicle, September 13th, 1918, page 1

“The report describes the havoc the war has caused among the six million Jews of Russia. Driven by the invading armies, the Jews have been compelled to flee from their homes;”



1918 - New York Times, October 18th, 1918

“Six million Souls Will Need Help to Resume Normal Life When War Is Ended. ... Committee of American Jews Lays Plans for the Greatest Humanitarian Task in History. ... 6,000,000 Jews Need Help.”



1919 - The Bourbon News, April 1st, 1919, p.4

“... six million Jews in Poland, Lithuania, Galicia, Palestine, Turkey and Siberia who are dying of starvation,”



1919 - The Corsicana Daily Sun, April 3rd, 1919, p.5

“SIX MILLION ARE STARVING ... It is estimated that there are six million Jewish women, children and aged men actually starving to death.



1919 - The Galveston Daily News, April 4th, 1919, page 3

“Six million Jews in Poland, Lithuania, Galicia, Palestine, Turkey and Siberia are dying of starvation. ... These six million despairing souls are totally dependent on American generosity for the bare necessities of life.”



1919 - The Watchman and Southron, April 5th, 1919

“Six million Jews in Poland, Lithuania, Galicia, Palestine, Turkey and Siberia are dying of starvation. ... These six million despairing souls are totally dependent on American generosity for the bare necessities of life.”



1919 - The Galveston Daily News, April 5th, 1919, page 5

“Six million Jews are dying of starvation.”



1919 - The Galveston Daily News, April 6th, 1919, page 8

“The American Jewish Relief Committee is endeavoring to save from starvation six million Jews who are the helpless victims of the German terror.”



1919 - El Paso Herald., April 7th, 1919

“ ... to save from starvation six million Jews who are the helpless victims of the German Terror.”



1919 - San Antonio Express, April 8th, 1919, page 15

“The American Jewish Relief Committee is endeavoring to save from starvation six million Jews who are the helpless victims of the German terror.”



1919 - The Corsicana Daily Sun, April 9th, 1919, page 8

“THE AMERICAN JEWISH RELIEF COMMITTEE IS ENDEAVOURING TO SAVE FROM STARVATION SIX MILLION JEWS WHO ARE THE HELPLESS VICTIMS OF THE GERMAN TERROR”



1919 - San Antonio Express, April 9th, 1919, page 12

“At no other time in the history of the Jewish people has the need been so great as now. Six million of our brothers and sisters are dying of starvation. The entire race is threatened with extinction.”



1919 - Daily Kentucky New Era, Wednesday, April 9, 1919, p.4-5

“The American Jewish Relief Committee is endeavouring to save from starvation six million Jews who are the helpless victims of the German Terror.”



1919 - The Wellington Leader (TX), April 11th, 1919, page 1



“We wish to call the attention of our people to the great drive that is on to raise funds for the relief of the six million Jews who are starving in the war ridden districts of the east.”



1919 - The Corsicana, Semi-Weekly Light, April 11th, 1919, page 5

“THE AMERICAN JEWISH RELIEF COMMITTEE IS ENDEAVOURING TO SAVE FROM STARVATION SIX MILLION JEWS WHO ARE THE HELPLESS VICTIMS OF THE GERMAN TERROR”





1919 - The Daily Courier (PA), August 4th, 1919, section 2, page 1

“APPEALS TO AMERICA TO ACT QUICKLY IF LIVES OF SOME SIX MILLION JEWS ARE TO BE SAVED ... The lives of some six million people are at stake.”



1919 - The Fulton Patriot, September 3rd, 1919, page 4

WORLD JEWRY AT GREATEST CRISIS Leaders in America Striving to Save Race in Europe From Destruction. ... All told, many million Christians and more than 6,000,000 Jews in countries other than the United States are being directly aided by American Jewish relief funds.”



1919 - New York Times, September 8th, 1919, page 6

“127,000 Jews Have Been Killed and 6,000,000 Are in Peril. ... 6,000,000 souls in Ukrainia and in Poland have received notice through action and by word that they are going to be completely exterminated - this fact stands before the whole world as the paramount issue of the present day.”



1919 - The Fort Wayne News and Sentinel, September 17th, 1919, section 2, page 1

“ ... six million Jews are dying of starvation and where vast numbers of them—innocent victims of the ravages of war—wander homeless, and in rags.”



1919 - Rushville Daily Republican, September 29th, 1919, page 4

“The thought that as I walk the streets of this properous and happy town there are 6,000,000 people in other lands without food, shelter or raiment is disturbing. ... When I read, as I have read all my life, of the persecution and slaughter of the Jews I am not proud of my own race or my religion. ... Six million people perishing!”



1919 - Tipton Tribune, September 29th, 1919, page 2

“The thought that as I walk the streets of this properous and happy town there are 6,000,000 people in other lands without food, shelter or raiment is disturbing. ... When I read, as I have read all my life, of the persecution and slaughter of the Jews I am not proud of my own race or my religion. ... Six million people perishing!”



1919 - The Washington Democrat, October 2nd, 1919, page 1

“The thought that as I walk the streets of this properous and happy town there are 6,000,000 people in other lands without food, shelter or raiment is disturbing. ... When I read, as I have read all my life, of the persecution and slaughter of the Jews I am not proud of my own race or my religion. ... Six million people perishing!”



1919 - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, October 1st, 1919, page 4

“The thought that as I walk the streets of this prosperous and happy town there are 6,000,000 people in other lands without food, shelter or raiment is disturbing. ... When I read, as I have read all my life, of the persecution and slaughter of the Jews I am not proud of my own race or my religion. ... Six million people perishing!”



1919 - Janesville Daily Gazette (WI), October 4th, 1919, page 4

“ ... the Feast Day of Rosh Hashonah. It was not a feast day for some six million starving Jews of Europe because every day for the past four years has been a fast day for them. ... the five year fast that has been the lot of the 6,000,000 Jews in Europe.”



1919 - Sheboygan Press (WI), October 4th, 1919, page 2

“ ... the Feast Day of Rosh Hashonah. It was not a feast day for some six million starving Jews of Europe because every day for the past four years has been a fast day for them. ... the five year fast that has been the lot of the 6,000,000 Jews in Europe.”



1919 - The Pittsburgh Gazette Times - Oct 5, 1919, section 6, p.16

“Still they live—these 6,000,000 helpless, starving, homeless people ... JEWISH WAR RELIEF COMMITTEE”



1919 - The Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette (IN), October 6th, 1919, page 3

“With six million of their population in absolute want, they are unable alone to render sufficient aid ... There are to-day to be found in the ten provinces of Russia, Poland and the fifteen provinces called the ‘Pale of Settlement’ six millions of these peaceful and law abiding people ... We do not see with our eyes the evidences of want and degradation into which six million Jews have been thrown suddenly through no fault of their own.”



1919 - Indiana Weekly Messenger, October 9th, 1919, page 1 & 4

“Life for six millions in the shadow of death! ... Six millions mean what? ... Six million souls, old men, old women, and little children in Poland, Lithuania, Russia, Palestine, Glaicia, Turkey, Syria, Roumania, Greece, and Bulgaria are in imminent danger of starving to death this winter. ... The responsibility of maintaining life in these six million sufferers rests upon every man and woman in the United States ... Helping the Jews in their extremity is not helping the Bolsheviks,” the speaker emphatically declared.”



1919 - Schenectady Gazette, October 16th, 1919, page 15

“Today 6,000,000 Jews Are Facing the Darkest Days Ever Known in the Long History of the Race.”



1919 - Titusville Herald, October 18th, 1919, page 4

“... Jewish Relief Fund ... Contribute Today, the Last Day and Help Save From Death Six Millions of Starving People.”



1919 - San Francisco Chronicle, October 19th, 1919, page 18

“6,000,000 JEWS IN BREAD LINE, STRAUS WRITES. More Than Third of Entire Race in World Reduced to Despair in Europe. ... Six million Jews, out of the 16,000,000 in the world ... “



1919 - Cape Vincent Eagle, October 23rd, 1919

“ ... there are six million people in other lands without food, shelter or raiment is disturbing. ... When read, as I have read all my life, of the persecution and slaughter of the Jews I am not proud of my own race or of my religion.”



1919 - The American Hebrew, October 31st, 1919, page 582

“The Crucifixion of Jews Must Stop! From across the sea six million men and women call to us for help ... Within them reside the illimitable possibilities for the advancement of the human race as naturally would reside in six million human beings. ... In this catastrophe, when six million human beings are being whirled toward the grave by a cruel and relentless fate, only the most idealistic promptings of human nature should sway the heart and move the hand. Six million men and women are dying from lack of the necessaries of life [...] bigoted lust for Jewish blood. In this threatened holocaust of human life in the name of the humanity of Moses to six million famished men and women. Six million men and women are dying ... six million Jewish men and women are starring across the seas ... “



1919 - The Evening Tribune Providence, October 31st, 1919, page 11

“In the midst of our campaign for the relief of the six million Jews of Eastern Europe ... “



1919 - The Record (Johnson City, NY), November 1st, 1919, page 8

“There are 6,000,000 Jews in eastern Europe whom the war has left dependant upon America for aid.”



1919 - Beatrice Daily Sun (NE), November 8th, 1919, page 2

“The territory which Mr. Hoover visited is but a part of that in which 6,000,000 Jews, suffers of war and war’s equally horrible after-math, stand helpless today, ... The Need: SIX MILLION STARVING SOULS. Six million Jews in Poland, Lithuania, Galicia, Palestine, Turkey and Siberia are dying of starvation. ... These six million despairing souls are totally dependent on American generosity for the bare necessities of life. The Object: $35,000,000 for 6,000,000 LIVES”



1919 - Lebanon Daily News (PA), November 11th, 1919, page 2

“DISEASE AND STARVATION IN POLAND Lieut. Wright Tells of Half Starved People Clad in Rags BREAD OUT OF LEAVES Says 6,000,000 Face Death This Winter Unless Given Immediate Relief ... 6,000,000 Face Death ... Six million Jews in eastern Europe face death during the coming winter,”



1919 - Felix M. Warburg, New York Times, November 12th, 1919

“The Jews were the worst sufferers in the war. The successive blows of contending armies have all but broken the back of European Jewry and have reduced to tragically unbelievable poverty, starvation and disease about 6,000,000 souls, or half the Jewish population of the earth.”



1919 - Gouvernur Free Press, November 12th, 1919

“Six Million Men and Women Are Dying... Won’t You Help Them? ... From across the sea six million men and women call to us for help ... in six million human beings ... In this catastrophe, when six million human beings are being whirled toward the grave by a cruel and relentless fate ... Six million men and women are dying ... Six million men and women are dying ... Because of this war for Democracy six million Jewish men and women are starving across the seas ... Six million men and women of the race that helped do the greatest of the world’s work are falling into the grave! ... six million famished men and women now turn mute eyes of appeal ... “



1919 - Chester Times (PA), November 28th, 1919, page 15

“There are 6,000,000 Jews in Eastern Europe whom the war has left dependent upon us for aid.”



1919 - Ironwood News Record (MI), December 6th, 1919, page 9

“For First Time in History of Race, Jews Are Asking Others For Help. ... They are doing it because six million Jews in eastern and central Europe are actually in need of food at this moment. ... The problem of 6,000,000 starving men, women and little children ought to be the problem of all humanity.”



1919 - Lima News (OH), December 24th, 1919, page 3

“Today Six Million Jews Are Facing the Darkest Days Ever Known In the History of the Race.”



1919 - The Toledo News-Bee, December 27th, 1919

“Six Million Human Beings Are Suffering the Tortures of Disease, Hunger and Death ... American Jewish Relief Committee”



1920 - Van Wert Daily Bulletin (OH), January 5, 1920, page 3

“... Jewish relief work in Europe and Asia. There are six million Jews in the two continents who because of the war have been made destitute.”



1920 - Manti Messenger (Utah), March 19, 1920

“Just now some six million of Jews, eight hundred thousand of them just children, are in imminent danger of starvation in eastern Europe.”



1920 - Tulsa Daily World, April 11th, 1920, section B, page 14

“Today 6,000,000 Jews Are Facing the Darkest Days Ever Known in the Long History of the Race”



1920 - Utica Herald-Dispatch, April 20th, 1920, page 9

“Today 6,000,000 Jews Are Facing the Darkest Days Ever Known in the Long History of the Race.”



1920 - New York Times, May 1st, 1920, page 8

“Just Another Drive, but the Lives of 6,000,000 Human Beings Wait Upon the Answer.”



1920 - New York Times, May 2nd, 1920, page 1

“ ... six million human beings, without food, shelter, clothing or medical treatment.”



1920 - New York Times, May 3rd, 1920, page 11

“Your help is needed to save the lives of six million people in Eastern and Central Europe.



1920 - New York Times, May 5th, 1920, page 9

“ ... to save six million men and women in Eastern Europe from extermination by hunger and disease.”



1920 - New York Times, May 5th, 1920, page 19

“Six million starving, fever-stricken sufferers in war-torn Europe appeal to us.”



1920 - New York Times, May 7th, 1920

“ ... Jewish war sufferers in Central and Eastern Europe where six millions face horrifying conditions of famine, disease and death.



1920 - Reads a poster tied to a lampost in a photograph in the June 1st, 1920 edition (Vol. 1, No.3) of Jewish Relief News

“JEWISH WAR RELIEF CAMPAIGN (—) MAY 2 TO 9 (—) SIX MILLION STARVING SOULS”



1920 - Ogden Standard Examiner, August 8, 1920, page 9

“PUSH DRIVE FOR JEWISH RELIEF ... Mr. Bond declared today that there are six million jews (sic) in eastern and central Europe whom the war has left dependent upon America.”



1920 - The Ogden Standard-Examiner, August 20th, 1920

“ ... there are six million Jews in eastern and central Europe whom the war has left dependent upon America.”



1920 - New York Tribune, August 29th, 1920

“Six million Jews were made homeless by five years of foreign and domestic wars.”



1920 - Brooklyn Daily Eagle, August 29th, 1920

“Six million Jews had been made homeless, starving, naked and plague ridden by five years of foreign and domestic wars that swept Poland.”



1921 - Pamphlet apparently issued in 1921 for members of American Jewish Distribution Committee, filled with “Facts to Talk About” during public meetings.

“SHARE YOUR PLENTY WITH SIX MILLION WAR SUFFERERS WHO ARE STARVED, RAGGED AND PLAGUE-RIDDEN ... JEWISH WAR SUFFERERS ... The position of the Jew in Europe today is highly precarious. There are about six million Jews in Central and Eastern Europe outside of Soviet Russia”



1921 - New York Times, July 20, 1921, page 2

“BEGS AMERICA SAVE 6,000,000 IN RUSSIA. Russia’s 6,000,000 Jews are facing extermination by massacre.”



1922 - The New York Call, Monday, January 2, 1922, p.2

“JEWS MEET HERE JAN. 15 TO PLAN CAMPAIGN FOR $6,000,000 FOR RELIEF”



1922 - Lowell Sun (MA), March 22, 1922, page 14

“The Jews in the immediate district for which the aid of the war sufferers’ campaign is to be given numbered over six million. ... Over 300,000 orphans, over 150,000 descrated women, over six million wandering Jews walking, crawling in their misery, feeding on the bark of trees and on herbs that drow by the wayside.”



1925 - Lawrence Journal-World (Kansas), June 29th, 1925, p.5

“Jewish National Fund Invests Almost $6,000,000 in Palestine”



1926 - Encyclopaedia Britannica, 13th Edition, Vol. 1, 1926, page 145

“While there remain in Russia and Rumania over six millions of Jews who are being systematically degraded ...”



1926 - Canadian Jewish Review, April 9th, 1926, page 4

“ ... the extreme need of 6,000,000 Jews in Russia and Poland,”



1926 - New York Times, April 21st, 1926

“In Heaven’s Name, Arouse the Jews of America! New York’s Quota: $6,000,000 United Jewish Campaign of New York”



1930 - The Daily Times (PA), March 15, 1930, p.5

“Will Raise $6,000,000 for Upbuilding Palestine and to Rehabilitate Jews of Eastern Europe”



1931 - The Montreal Gazette, December 28th, 1931, page 25

“SIX MILLION JEWS FACE STARVATION. ... FEARS CRISIS AT HAND. ... six million Jews in Eastern Europe face starvation, and even worse, during the coming winter.”



1932 - Symphony of Six Million, film, April 29th, 1932

Directed by Gregory La Cava, written by Fannie Hurst (story), J. Walter Ruben, Bernard Schubert (screenplay), starring Ricardo Cortez.



1933 - New York Times, March 29, 1933

“It is now active in relief and reconstructive work in Eastern Europe where 6,000,000 Jews are involved.”



1933 - New York Times, June 1st, 1933, page 6

“Dr. Margoshes said he had received a letter from the poet at Zurich a few days ago, stating that she had ‘run away from the holocaust ... ‘”



1933 - The Jewish Western Bulletin, September 21st, 1933

“At this period of human persecution and of human destruction, when life, especially Jewish life has ceased to be of any value in the cruel land of bloody Germany, when the lives of hundreds of thousands are tortured and hang in the balance - during this holocaust ... “



1935 - New York Times, September 8th, 1935, page 26

“The preliminary session of the first world conference of the Federation of Polish Jews being attended by sixty delegates from eighteen countries representing 6,000,000 Jews ... “



1936 - Kabbalist & Zionist Jacob de Hass, B’nai B’rith Magazine: The National Jewish Monthly. Volume 50, Number 6, March, 1936.

“Six million Jews are affected by this omnipresent fear (”of another world war”)”



1936 - New York Times, May 31st, 1936, page 14

“AMERICANS APPEAL FOR JEWISH REFUGE. The petition, in expressing the opinion of enlightened Christian leadership in the United States, favoring a larger Jewish immigration into Palestine, stressed the intolerable sufferings of the millions of Jews in “the European holocaust.” ... to save these unfortunate millions from total annihilation ... “



1936 - The Jewish Western Bulletin, June 2nd, 1936, page 3

“Great Britain has it within her power to throw open the gates of Palestine and let in the victimized and persecuted Jews escaping from the European holocaust.”



1936 - The Montreal Gazette, August 8th, 1936, page 5

“Delegates of 32 Nations Represent six million Hebrews.”



1936 - Chaim Weizmann, speech before the Peel Commission on Palestine, King David Hotel in Jerusalem, November 25, 1936

“If one goes further afield (in Europe), and takes the Jewries of Rumania, Latvia, Lithuania, Austria, ones see practically the same picture, and it is no exaggeration on my part to say that today six million — I am not speaking of the Jews in Persia and Morocco and such places, who are very inarticulate, one hears very little of them — in that part of the world are doomed to be pent up in places where they are not wanted, ... These six million people to whom I have referred are condemned to live from hand to mouth. ... it affects the fate of six million people.”



1936 - Chaim Weizmann, The Jewish Western Bulletin, December 11th, 1936, page 3

“ ... where six million Jews are in a position which is neither life nor death.”



1936 - New York Post, December 11th, 1936, page 19

“JEWISH RELIEF BOARD TO HEAR LEHMAN SUDAY Gathering to consider the crisis confronting 6,000,000 Jews in Central and Eastern Europe,”



1937 - Fitchburg Sentinel, February 17th, 1937, page 1 & 11

“Stating that “6,000,000 Jews in central Europe have neither life nor death because of extreme persecution,” Mrs Emanuel Halpern of New York city, member of the national board of Hadassah urged ... Today there are 6,000,000 million (sic) Jews in central Europe who have neither life nor death.”



1937 - The Jewish Criterion, September 3, 1937

“the position of the six million Jews of Central and Eastern Europe with whose existence the J.D.C.” was “so vitally concerned.”



1937 - Jewish Western Bulletin, December 31st, 1937

“The number six million is often used to describe the Jewish population of Central and Eastern Europe.”



1938 - New York Times, January 9th, 1938, page 12

“PERSECUTED JEWS SEEN ON INCREASE. 6,000,000 VICTIMS NOTED. ... Five to six million in all are today the victims of governmental anti-Semitism ... “



1938 - New York Times, February 23rd, 1938, page 23

“A depressing picture of 6,000,000 Jews in Central Europe deprived of protection or economic opportunities, slowly dying of starvation, all hope gone ... Now anti-Semitism has spread to thirteen European nations, and threatens the very existence of millions of Jews.”



1938 - The Jewish Criterion (Pittsburgh), April 1st, 1938, page 15

“I shall not comment upon the first except to remind you that six million Jews in Europe are struggling between life and death.”



1938 - The Guardian, April 4th, 1938, page 11

“Six million Jews at this moment are trapped like rats ... “



1938 - New York Times, May 2nd, 1938

“The rising tide of anti-Semitism in Europe today, which has deprived more than 6,000,000 Jews and non-Aryans of a birthright ... “



1938 - The Jews of Central Europe by Jacob Lestshinsky, in Jewish Frontier, Vol. 5, No.6, June 1938, page 13

“EVERY NATION is morally compelled to face the bitter truth. This article is written not with the intent of bewailing our plight but in order to arrive at a factual calculation of the status of six million Jews in Central and Eastern Europe and of the prospects that exist in the lands of immigration.”



1938 - Port Arthur News, June 9th, 1938, page 1

“It is estimated that nearly six million Jews have been driven from their homes by ruthless oppressors and stripped not only of their property but their right to work for a living.”



1938 - Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, June 16th, 1938, page 18

“Judge Lewis urged American members of the race to swing moral and financial powers into the channels of evacuating some 6,000,000 Jews to Palestine.”



1938 - Turtle Mountain Star, Rolla, North Dakota, October 6th, 1938

“Five or six million Jews, uprooted by dictatorship and tossed about by economic storms, may have to depend upon the development of the Holy Land, under British mandate, as a solution to their difficulties. But they face the hostility of the Arabs living there, whose economic and religious interests conflict with theirs. ... protects the settlers from the raiding Arabs. ... The Arabs Are Coming! ... The dreaded Mohammedan raiders have been sighted by a neighbor settler ... “



1938 - The Times, November 22nd, 1938

“Mass emigration of Jews to Palestine for two years and the formation of a Jewish national assembly was advocated by Sir John Haslam, M.P., in a message which he sent to a public meeting at the Kingsway Hall last night held by the New Zionist Organization. The message stated that the problem now involved some 6,000,000 Jews.”



1939 - New York Times, January 15th, 1939, page 27

“Rabbi Silver wanted assistance to Jewish emigration safeguarded so that European governments would realize that ‘it is impossible to evacuate 6,000,000 Jews.’”



1939 - The Binghampton Press, January 18, 1939, page 8

“IRISH PLEA — Deputy Robert Briscoe, only Jewish member of the Irish Parliament, arrives in New York city to begin a campaign to enlist Americans in a plan for resettling approximately 6,000,000 Jews in Palestine.”



1939 - The Canadian Jewish Chronicle, January 27th, 1939

“Only six million Jews remain at the moment safe. But they will have to carry the burden.”



1939 - The Daily Sentinel (Rome, NY), January 31st, 1939, page 11

“Does Mr. X really believe that if Hitler gains control of Spain with the help of Franco, that life in Spain will be any different than it is today in Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia where 6,000,000 Jews have been murdered, ...”



1939 - Chaim Weizmann, The Palestine Post, February 14th, 1939

“The fate of six million people was in balance ... “



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, February 17th, 1939, page 20

“The fate of six million people is in the balance. ... They supported their stand with a declaration that Jews never needed unrestricted immigration to Palestine as much as at present, with 6,000,000 Jewish refugees seeking a haven.”



1939 - The Evening Independent, February 22nd, 1939, page 1

“6,000,000 Helpless. ... there are six million Jews in Europe today fighting desperately against intolerance and despair. For them the support of the united appeal is crucial.”



1939 - The Jewish Western Bulletin, March 3rd, 1939

“SIX MILLION JEWS OVERSEAS FACING PERSECUTION, DISCRIMINATION AND ECONOMIC RUIN ... “



1939 - The Advocate, March 17, 1939. The Advocate: America’s Jewish Journal. Vols. 95-98. 1939, page 47

“If the six million Jews that constitute the European scene were removed from the lands where they now dwell the forces of brutality and ruthlessness would still continue to operate.”



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, April 7th, 1939, page 4

“Not in Hitler’s Hands, In Yours ... The Fate Of Six Million European Jews”



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, April 7th, 1939, page 33

“ ... six million Jewish people who are in dire need today.”



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, April 14th, 1939, page 4

“Recent events in Central Europe have brought to 6,000,000 the total number of Jews in Central and Eastern European countries affected by anti-Semitic activities”



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, April 14th, 1939, page 6

“ ... whether our 6,000,000 fellow countrymen will live or die ... More than a million refugees, starving, tortured, fear-dazed, have been dragged from their homes, separated from their families, expelled from their countries. Five million more, await with horror the moment this misery will strike them ... “



1939 - Chester Times (PA), April 20th, 1939, page 6

“Six million Jews are the stepchildren of fate in Europe today.”



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, April 21st, 1939, page 15

“ ... the distress and suffering of 6,000,000 Jews in Europe. ... HAVE YOU DONE YOUR DUTY? THE UNITED JEWISH FUND NEEDS YOUR HELP FOR THE HELPLESS 6,000,000 IN EUROPE



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, April 28th, 1939, page 3

“ ... 6,000,000 fellow Jews who are in distress today.”



1939 - The Niagara Falls Gazette, May 1st, 1939, page 15

“ITHACA RABBI SAYS FREE JEWS MUST AID HARASSED BRETHREN Six Million Jews Are Refugees, Members of B’nai B’rith Lodges Told. Three-eights of the world’s Jewish population of 16,000,000 persons, or approximately 6,000,000 persons, are potential refugees. ... Rabbis Fischoff declared that the 6,000,000 Jews or Christians of Jewish extraction are in real of imminent danger due to the spread of totalitarianism in the world.”



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, May 5th, 1939, page 9

“PLIGHT OF 6,000,000 ... The 6,000,000 European Jews ... “



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, May 12th, 1939, page 7

“The year of 1939 is the year of the most critical struggle of 6,000,000 European Jews.”



1939 - Western Morning News (Devon, UK), June 8th, 1939, page 6

PLIGHT OF THE UNWANTED ... A little more than a month ago Lord Winterton, chairman of the Evian Committe, declared that the potential problem concerned five or six million Jews.”



1939 - Ohio Jewish Chronicle, June 30th, 1939, page 1

“The crisis which Jews of Europe are facing today envelopes far more than six millions souls.”



1939 - Contemporary Jewish Record, Volume 2 July/August 1939 (Published by the American Jewish Committee)

“ ... the coming ward would be the annihilation of the six million Jews in East and Central Europe.”



1939 - The Jewish Criterion, October 13th, 1939, page 2

“ ... the coming ward would be the annihilation of the six million Jews in East and Central Europe.”



1939 - Samuel Broncheck, Syracuse Herald-Journal, October 30th, 1939, page 15

“... in Poland alone there are 6,000,000 Jews who are now subject to Hitler’s persecution or Stalin’s “communizing.”“



1939 - The Southern Israelite, November 28th, 1939

“ ... the coming ward would be the annihilation of the six million Jews in East and Central Europe.”



1940 - Mason City Globe Gazette (Iowa), January 20th, 1940, page 16

“Mr. Tannenbaum stressed that Palestine offered the only solution to the six million Jews who are homeless, starving and sick in central and eastern Europe today.”



1940 - The Southern Israelite, May 3rd, 1940

“Almost six million Jews find themselves on the brink of starvation and extermination. Their only hope is the help which the Jews of America can extend to them. The success of the United Jewish Appeal will determine their fate.



1940 - Robert W. Schiff, Ohio Jewish Chronicle, May 17th, 1940, page 1

“Over six million Jews in Central and Eastern Europe are faced with great danger of annihilation as the result of the sweep of war and oppression.”



1940 - New York Times, June 25th, 1940, page 4

“Six million Jews in Europe are doomed to destruction, if the victory of Nazis should be final. ... The chances for mass emigration and resettlement of European Jewry seems to be remote, and European Jews face the danger of physical annihilation. Even the 4,000,000 Jews under Soviet rule, although free from racial discrimination, are not safe in the event of a final Nazi victory.”



1940 - Joplin News Herald (Missouri), June 25th, 1940, page 3

“Six million Jews in Europe are doomed to destruction.”



1940 - Ohio Jewish Chronicle, June 28th, 1940, page 1

“The lives of six million Jews have been uprooted by the psychopathic, political ambitions of totalitarian leaders.”



1940 - The Palestine Post, July 1st, 1940, page 6

“Nor must we despair that six million Jews will forever lose trace of their historic heritage.”



1940 - The Jewish Criterion, November 15th, 1940

“J.N.F. to Raise $6,000,000 for Palestine During Coming Year. ... the Jewish National Fund of America voted to raise $6,000,000 for the holy land’s war needs during the coming year.”



1941 - Salt Lake Tribune, February 5th, 1941, page 2

“Nazis Prepare Blueprint Of All World Enslaved ... Later, the survivors will all be sent to whatever “reservation” the Nazis finally decide to set up—all six million of Europe’s Jews.”



1941 - New York Times, October 2nd, 1941

“ ... as to avoid the likelihood of another holocaust.”



1941 - The Jewish Criterion, November 28th, 1941

“6,000,000 Jews in Europe Look to America for Aid, Says Warburg. Fully six million Jews in Europe ... “



1942 - The Jewish Spectator, Volume 7, 1942, page 53

“Now, too, the unspeakable tragedy of almost six million Jews under nazi domination is not considered sufficiently important to be discussed.”



1942 - The Palestine Post, November 1st, 1942

“The Chief Rabbi, who spoke on behalf of Empire Jewry and Jews of the United Nations, as well as of all six million Jews in Europe, said that the deliberate extinction of the whole house of Israel was being carried out by Hitler’s sadists and quislings on a scale beyond compare even in the annals of Israel.”



1942 - New York Times, December 13th, 1942, page 21

“Rabbi Israel Goldstein in Temple B’nai Jeshurun, Eighty-eighth Street, near Broadway, declared: “Authenticated reports point to 2,000,000 Jews who have already been slain by all manner of satanic barbarism, and plans for the total extermination of all Jews upon whom the Nazis can lay their hands. The slaughter of a third of the Jewish population in Hitler’s domain and the threatened slaughter of all is a holocaust without parallel.”



1942 - The Courier-Mail (Brisbane), December 19th, 1942

“GERMAN HORROR CRIMES; ALLIES PROMISE JUSTICE. Statements issued simultaneously in London, Washington and Moscow, told at German barbarity and of proof of the Nazi determination to exterminate Jews. ... Hitler’s decision to exterminate the Jews ... It is estimated that there are between five and six million Jews in Occupied Europe ... Nazi Slaughter House. ... Hitler’s oft-repeated intention to exterminate the Jewish people in Europe.”



1942 - Barrier Miner (Australia), December 23rd, 1942

“Mr. Silverman suggested that Australia and Canada could each absorb 6,000,000 Jews. ... MOST ARE DOOMED ... The Jewish Congress declares that 2,000,000 Jews have been exterminated so far.”



1942 - The Massacre of a People: What the Democracies Can Do, 1943. The following article is an except from “Let My People Go,” a pamphlet written on Christmas Day, 1942, in London.

“Of the six million Jews or so who were living at the outbreak of the war in what is at present Nazi-occupied Europe, a high proportion—between one and two million—have been deliberately murdered by the Nazis and their satellites. ... Unless something effective is done, within a very few months these six million Jews will all be dead,”



1943 - American Zionist Emergency Council (from 1970: American Zionist Movement) - “Palestine” - Volumes 1-5 (1943)

“Jewish civilian casualties will be close to six million ... “



1943 - “Debates: House of Commons, official report, volume 5, Canada, 1943

“I should like to read a bit from a pamphlet entitled “Let My People Go,” written by Victor Gollancz: Of the 6,000,000 Jews or so who were living at the outbreak of the war in what is at present nazi-occupied Europe, a high proportion -say between one and two million- have been deliberately murdered by the nazis and their satellites. ... within a very few months these six million Jews will all be dead ... “



1943 - Contemporary Jewish Record, Volume 6 1943 (Published by the American Jewish Committee)

“Suddenly, during the summer of 1942, world public opinion was shocked out of its lethargy by the realization that the Nazis had decreed the complete extinction of six million Jews and that a third of the victims had already perished.”



1943 - The Canberra Times, January 25th, 1943

“ ... Jews are being subjected as part of Hitler’s plan to exterminate six million Jews in occupied Europe.”



1943 - The (London) Times, January 25th, 1943

“They note further that the extermination already carried out is part of the Carrying into effect of Hitler’s oft-repeated intention to exterminate the Jewish people in Europe, which means in effect the extermination of some 6,000,000 persons in the territories over which Hitler’s rule has been extended.



1943 - Lowell Sun (MA), January 26th, 1943, page 9

“Of these six million Jews, almost a third have already been massacred by Germans, Rumanians and Hungarians and the most conservative of scorekeepers estimate that before the war ends at least another third wil have been done to death.”



1943 - The Guardian, January 27th, 1943, page 4

“A PROPOSAL TO SAVE THE JEWS ... Some six million lives remained in imminent peril.”



1943 - The Canadian Jewish Review, January 29th, 1943, page 1

“ ... Hitler really intended to exterminate 6,000,000 more human beings.”



1943 - Hull Daily Mail, January 30th, 1943, page 3

“Mr Gollancz states that of the six million Jews living at the outbreak of war in the present Nazi-dominated areas, between one and two million have been deliberately murdered.”



1943 - Western Morning News (Devon UK), February 5th, 1943, page 2

“There are some who hold that Hitler’s set purpose is the extermination of the Jews in Occupied Europe, numbering about six millions. ... We can neither accommodate six million Jews here nor dictate the attitude of other Governments.”



1943 - Ben Hecht, Reader’s Digest, February 1943, page 108

“Of these 6,000,000 Jews almost a third have already been massacred by Germans, Rumanians and Hungarians, and the most conservative of the scorekeepers estimate that before the war ends at least another third will have been done to death.”



1943 - New York Times, March 2nd, 1943

“ ... appalling is the fact that those who proclaim the Four Freedoms have so far done very little to secure even the freedom to live for 6,000,000 of their Jewish fellow men by readiness to rescue those who might still escape Nazi torture and butchery.”



1943 - The Canadian Jewish Review, March 14th, 1943, page 8

“Two millions of Jews have already been done to death. Six millions in mid-Europe are sentenced to die.”



1943 - Wallace R. Deuel, Cumberland Evening Times, March 23rd, 1943, page 1

“The Nazis set out in the beginning to destroy whole peoples. They expected to obliterate from the earth not less than 6,000,000 Jews as a beginning.”



1943 - The Advertiser (Adelaide, Australia), May 15th, 1943

“ ... the possibility of the complete wiping out of six million Jews if something is not immediately done to secure a harbour of refuge.”



1943 - The Canadian Jewish Review, August 13th, 1943, page 8

“Two million Jews out of Europe’s six million have already been slaughtered by the Nazis; most of the remainder seem doomed,



1943 - Toledo Blade, August 27th, 1943

“3,000,000 Jews Left In Europe - 5,300,000 Reported To Have Perished. Europe’s Jewish population has been reduced from 8,300,000 to 3,000,000 during the 10 years the Nazis have been in power, says the Institute of Jewish Affairs.”



1944 - The Palestine Post, January 23rd, 1944

“Only a handful of Polish Jews survived the extermination. They were now either with the partisans in the forests or living as Crypto-Jews. The death toll was six million, they declared.”



1944 - The Montreal Gazette, March 18th, 1944, page 11

“There must be insurance that the Germans, unrepentant as they were after the last war, do not prepare another holocaust.”



1944 - Rabbi Michael Dov Ber Weissmandl, May 15th, 1944

“And you - our brothers in Palestine, in all the countries of freedom, and you, ministers of all the kingdom - how do you keep silent in the face of this great murder? Silent while thousand on thousands, reaching now to six million Jews, were murdered. And silent now while tens of thousands are still being murdered and waiting to be murdered? Their destroyed hearts cry to you for help as they bewail your cruelty. Brutal you are and murderers too you are, because of the cold-bloodedness of the silence in which you watch.”



1944 - Rabbi Michael Dov Ber Weissmandel, May 31st, 1944

“ ... heads of government and radio must announce what was done to our people in the slaughter house of Belzec, Malkinia (Treblinka), Sobibor, and Auschwitz. Till now six times a million Jews from Europe and Russia have been destroyed.”



1944 - Moshe Sharett future Israeli PM, June 15th, 1944. Quoted in a telegram (same day) from the British High Commissioner of Palestine to the Colonial Secretary in London (TNA Kew, T 161/1167)

“Shertok derived the impression that enemy motives were mixed, and might be all or any of the following:- (a) the purely realistic object of getting various commodities from us through the only medium of exchange available; (b) hope that by obtaining some credit in our eyes for not slaughtering 2,000,000 Jews they would get away with the fact that they had slaughtered 6,000,000 Jews already;”



1944 - United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America Convention Proceedings, September 25th-29th, 1944

“WHEREAS: History records no parallel to the bestial cruelties inflicted on the Jewish people of Europe by the Nazis and their satellites, whose coldly calculated program of extermination of all European Jews very nearly succeeded, almost six million Jews having been murdered in cold blood ... “



1944 - Youngstown Vindicator (Ohio), November 27th, 1944

“A five-volume “black book” containing a documentary record of the German massacre of approximately 6,000,000 European Jews is being prepared by the state publishing house.”



1944 - The Pittsburgh Press, November 28th, 1944, page 5

“Six Million Jews Listed Slaughtered. A five-volume “black book” containing a documentary record of the German massacre of approximately six million European Jews was being prepared today by the State publishing house. ... The work was under the general editorship of Ilya Ehrenburg and the editorial board included Poet-Playwright Konstantin Simonov, Writer Vsevold [Vsevolod] Ivanov and Poetess Vera Imber.



1944 - The Leader, November 28th, 1944

“Russian “Black Book” lists German crimes. The first volume of a five-volume Russian “black book” recording the documentary form of the German massacre of approximately 6,000,000 European Jews has been completed by the Soviet state publishing house ... The five-volume work is under the general editorship of Ilya Ehrenburg, noted Soviet writer and war correspondent, with an editorial board that includes poet-playwright Kanstantin [Konstantin] Simonov, writer Vsevold [Vsevolod] Ivanov and poetess Vera Imber. Editors of the work -which will be published in both Russian and English in press runs of hundreds of thousands of copies- estimate from data now available that the Germans killed between 5,000,000 and 6,000,000 Jews in Russia, Poland and western Europe. They believe an additional 500,000 now are being murdered in Hungary.”



1944 - The Palestine Post, November 28th, 1944

“SIX MILLIONS MURDERED. The Soviet State Publishing House is preparing the publication of another “Black Book,” a documentary record of the German massacre of approximately six million European Jews. ... According to the Soviet editors, the Germans killed between five and six million Russian, Polish and Western European Jews, and an additional half million are being murdered in Hungary now.”



1944 - The Jewish Criterion, December 1st, 1944

“ ... 5,500,000 Jews have been killed in Germany and German-occupied territories since the outbreak of the war. ... Yes, the Germans murdered close to six million Jews ... “



1944 - President of the Chester Zionist Organization, Rabbi Naphtali Frishberg, Chester Times (PA), December 2, 1944, p.6

“With six million dead abroad, how can the Council on Judaism ...”



1944 - Nahum Goldmann, Jewish Western Bulletin, December 8th, 1944

“ ... apart from Jewish losses in combat service, 5,500,000 Jews have been killed in Germany and German-occupied tesritories [territories] since the outbreak of the awr [war]. These figures exceed the number anticipated even by the most pessimistic. ... Yes, the Germans murdered close to six million Jews ... “



1944 - Ilya Ehrenburg, Soviet War News, December 22nd, 1944

“In the regions they seized, Germans killed all Jews, from the old folks to infants in arms. Ask any German prisoners why his fellow countrymen annihilated six million innocent people ... “



1945 - Ilya Ehrenburg, Soviet War News, January 4th, 1945

“In regions they seized the Germans killed all the Jews from the old folk to infants in arms. Ask any German prisoner why his fellow countrymen annihilated six million innocent people and he will reply quite simply : “Why, they were Jews.”



1945 - New York Times, January 8th, 1945

“6,000,000 JEWS DEAD. The Jewish population in Europe has been reduced from 9,500,000 in 1939 to 3,500,000. Of the 6,000,000 European Jews who have died, 5,000,000 had lived in the countries under Hitler’s occupation.”



1945 - New York Times, February 11th, 1945, page 10

“1,200,000 Jews survived of the 6,000,000 who had been under German rule during the war, and that most of them were eager to come to Palestine.”



1945 - New York Times, February 17th, 1945

“Dr. Joseph Schwartz, European director of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, estimated today that 500,000 of Europe’s 6,000,000 Jews had escaped destruction by emigration and that only 1,000,000 to 1,500,000 of Europe’s 6,000,000 Jews were now left on the Continent.”



1945 - Ilya Ehrenburg, Pravda, March 1, 1945

“The world now knows that the Germans killed six million Jews. They killed all Jews - from infants at the breast to the aged.”



1945 - Ilya Ehrenburg, Soviet War News, March 15, 1945

“The world now knows that Germany has killed six million Jews.”



1945 - Joseph Thon, president of the National Organization of Polish Jews in America, March 22nd, 1945

“I accuse the whole German people that in the years 1939 to 1945 they slaughtered upward of 15,000,000 men, among which there were 6,000,000 Jews. ... The German people murdered, in cold blood, in excess of 6,000,000 European Jews, among them over 3,000,000 Polish Jews.”



1945 - Ilya Ehrenburg, The Advertiser (Adelaide), March 27th, 1945

“ ... the Germans tortured the last handful of Jews. The Germans killed six million Jews -all the Jews of Poland, Hungary, the Ukraine, Lithuania, Byelo-Russia, West Europe and of course Germany.”



1945 - Army News (Darwin, Australia), April 11th, 1945

“NAZIS HAVE MURDERED SIX MILLION JEWS. Of a population of 16 million Jews in the world before the war, more than six million had been murdered by the Nazis.”



1945 - New York Post, April 21st, 1945, page 9

“The Nazi leaders felt they had nothing to fear. “They murdered six million Jews, but nothing was done. In the words of the Czech delegate to the London War Crimes Commission,”



1945 - Stephen S. Wise, May 1945; Friends Indeed: The Special Relationship of Israel and the United States, Norman Finkelstein, 1998, page 33

“The Christian world, and I include England, of course, in the Christian world, suffered six million of the people of Jesus of Nazareth to die in a most horrible manner. The Christian world owes the Jews some reparation.”



1945 - New York Times, May 2nd, 1945

“ ... estimated that only 1,000,000 of 6,000,000 Jews in Europe in 1939 were still alive.”



1945 - The Pittsburgh Press, May 13th, 1945

“Nazis Destroy six million Jews. ... Of the eight million Jews living in Germany and German occupied countries before the war, 6,200,000 have died from either execution, cruel treatment or starvation, according to latest figures compiled by Jewish welfare organisations here.”



1945 - New York Times, May 20th, 1945, page 7

“ ... seemingly endless streams of former “slaves” from all parts of Europe and by the huge cantonments of liberated victims of Nazism. More than six million of them have been liberated ... “



1945 - Dr. Jacob Robinson (lawyer), June 11th (12th), 1945; Nuremberg: The Last Battle, David Irving, 1996, page 61

“How great were these losses, inquired [Robert H.] Jackson, seeking a figure to use at the coming trial. ‘Six million,’ responded Dr. Robinson, and indicated that the figure included Jews in all Nazi-occupied lands ‘from the Channel to Stalingrad’ ... Jackson noted that day: ‘I was particularly interested in knowing the source and reliability of his estimate as I know no authentic data on it.’”



1945 - Chaim Weizmann, president of the (World) Zionist Organisation, speech in London at the World Zionist Congress on August 1st, 1945. “An Answer to Mr. Bevin by Chaim Weizmann” Jewish Spectator, Vol.X, No.5, September 1945

“The Jewish people, with its six million victims in Europe,”



1945 - David ben Gurion, speech in London at the World Zionist Congress on August 2nd, 1945. Footage viewable at criticalpast.com

“The six million slaughtered Jews.”



1945 - The Canadian Jewish Chronicle, August 3rd, 1945, page 7

“This commission is gathering all materials, documents, and photographs illustrating the martyrology of Polish Jews and of the Jews of all Europe. This proves that the Germans murdered six million European Jews in Poland.”



1945 - The Canadian Jewish Review, August 10th 1945, page 1

“while the Jews, who had lost 6,000,000 victims to Nazism in Europe,”



1945 - The Times (London), August 14th, 1945

“ ... some 6,000,000 men, women, and children - were put to death by the Nazis and their satellites.”



1945 - The Evening Post (New Zealand), August 21st, 1945, page 5

“Two-fifths of all Jewry-nearly 6,000,000 men, women and children-were butchered.”



1945 - The Guardian, September 5th, 1945, page 8

“Altogether, it is estimated that six million Jews have been killed.”



1945 - The Canberra Times, September 6th, 1945

“SIX MILLION JEWS KILLED BY GERMANS. Throughout the war the Germans killed 6,000,000 Jews, the number left in Europe being approximately 1,600,000 ... most surviving Jews desired to emigrate to Palestine. The agency plans to send six groups of six men each to help Jews in German camps. ... It is planned to erect a monument on the summit of Mount Scopus to commemorate the Jews who died. It will bear the names of all the 6,000,000, including soldiers, partisans and ghetto fighters. All the Jewish cultural documents and religious objects left in Central and Eastern Europe are to be collected in Palestine.”



1945 - The Evening Post (New Zealand), September 6th, 1945, page 7

“The Germans killed 6,000,000 Jews during the war, said Mr. Eliahu Dobkin, head of the Jewish Agency’s immigration department, on his return to Jerusalem from Central Europe.”



1945 - Jewish Western Bulletin, September 7th, 1945, page 43

“Almost 6,000,000 Jews were wiped out during these years,”



1945 - Jewish Western Bulletin, September 7th, 1945, page 47

“Throughout the world there is a growing indignation over the barbarism and the unspeakable cruelty of the mass murders of six million Jews by the Nazis,”



1945 - New York Times, September 17th, 1945

“Six million Jews have died as martyrs and their blood cries up from the ground.”



1945 - Dr. Joseph Tenenbaum President of the American Federation of Polish Jews, The Jewish Criterion, September 21st, 1945, page 7

“Due to German atrocities and Allied neglect six million Jews have been slaughtered.”



1945 - American Zionist Emergency Council, New York Post, September 27th, 1945

“It was our very unhappy conviction all along that the responsibility for the extinction of six million Jews in Europe was not Hitler’s alone. The Entire Christian world shares that responsibility.”



1945 - The Canadian Jewish Review, September 28th, 1945, page 8

“We mourn six million dead adults, the aged, the young and the little Jewish children. We remember them.”



1945 - September 30th, 1945. At a Zionist rally at Madison Square Gardens NYC, a huge banner approximately 50ft long and 2.5ft high, hung above the stage on which the speakers addressed the audience. The banner said:

“AREN’T 6,000,000 JEWISH DEATHS ENOUGH?”



1945 - New York Post, October 1st, 1945, page 15

“While “we waited patiently for the fulfiliment of Great Britain’s pledges to the Jewish people,” they said, “six million Jews were killed in Europe. ...” ... Aren’t 6,000,000 Jewish Dead Enough?”



1945 - The Evening Post, October 2nd, 1945, page 7

“The 6,000,000 Jews who had been killed ... “



1945 - The Manhattan Zionist Club, New York Post, October 3rd, 1945, page 21

“For years we waited patiently for the fulfilment of Great Britain’s pledges to the Jewish people, We waited in vain. In the meantime, six million Jews were killed in Europe,”



1945 - The Canadian Jewish Chronicle, October 5th, 1945, page 6

“You now propose to continue to keep these doors shut against our survivors, after six million of our people perished, for whose death your country [Britain] is not without blame.”



1945 - The Chester Times, October 10th, 1945

“It was our very unhappy conviction all along that the responsibility for extinction of six million Jews in Europe was not Hitler’s alone. The entire Christian world shares that responsibility.”



1945 - The Observer, October 14th, 1945, page 5

“At the entrance to its office, a large poster asks the searching question: Six million Jews have been murdered-world, where is thy conscience?”



1945 - The Canadian Jewish Review, October 26th, 1945, page 12

“They look about and behold the tragic suffering of Israel during the past decade in which six million Jews perished and they seen to see Israel as a defeated nation.”



1945 - The Observer, November 2nd, 1945, page 10

“The horror of the Middle Ages with all forms of torture was brought down upon European Israel with the result that six millions of Jews perished.”



1945 - Lebanon Daily News (PA), November 9th, 1945, page 11

“Six million Jews have perished—victims of the Nazis”



1945 - Peter Gay, The Gateway (Uni. of Alberta), November 9th, 1945, page 2

“... six million Jews have been murdered and the few remaining ones are denied a haven ...”



1945 - Chaim Weizmann, president of the WZO, speech on November 19th, 1945, at the convention of the Zionist Organization of America in Atlantic City. ‘Weizmann’s Rebuke to Bevin’, The Jewish Chronicle, November 30, 1945, p.1.

“after the slaughter of six million Jews, the remnant of a million and a half implore the shelter of the Jewish homeland? What a sorry epitaph the new declaration of policy seeks to write over the graves of six million of our dead. The soil of Europe is saturated with their innocent blood.”



1945 - The Indian Express (Madras) - Nov 19, 1945, p.4

“The world will have no peace as long as Jews have no opportunity to determine their destiny in their own land. We know from bloody experience that mass murder of six million Jews was made possible only because of their homelessness and statelessness.”





1945 - Randolph Churchill, Winston Churchill’s son, Daily Boston Globe, November 22nd, 1945, page 9

“Six million Jews have been murdered in the past six years and the problem of finding a home for the two or three million European Jews who remain is one of urgent importance.”



1945 - Herbert Seliqmann, Chief of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency Bureau in Washington, The Jewish Criterion, November 30th, 1945, page 7

“... after the massacre of six million Jews in Europe ...”



There were at least 100,000 Khazar jews in Hitlers army. There were 10 Khazar jewish Generals. There was 1 Khazar jewish Field Marshall. If Hitler was out to exterminate all jews, then why did he have over 100,000 of them on his payroll?

There was no holocaust as it has been presented... it was carefully orchestrated by the 100,000 Khazar jews in Hitlers army in order to steal Palestine and subjugate the rest of the world. The fact is that it is doubtful Hitler even knew about what was happening in the camps. The entire holocaust was a zionist plan right from the beginning.

In short, it was a scam and it still is...

He is recommending we all see this

NAZA - official trailer

Watch the official trailer for NAZA, an award-winning documentary produced by the Guardian that details the systems behind Israel’s mass killings in Gaza.



The critically acclaimed film, produced with the team behind the Zone of Interest and directed by Oscar-winning film-makers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, includes testimony from 24 Israeli military insiders, shot at night on the rooftops of Tel Aviv. Abraham and Szor are the two Israeli directors of the four behind No Other Land, which won the Oscar for best documentary in 2025.

It will be released in cinemas in more than 50 countries in the coming weeks, and then will stream on the Guardian’s website, for free, from late November

Max referred to this radio program from several years ago, captured here