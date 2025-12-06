Where was the faux virtue signaling concern for narco terrorists when a violent criminal who assaulted an old lady in her home with a deadly weapon lay dying on video from a Fentanyl OD for more than 9 minutes named George Floyd?
Don't be fooled by the PR....this is about CONTROLING you and SUPPRESSION of any deviation from the "official narrative". The goy are starting to realize they are being readied for the culling and are getting a little UPPITY....they might even get a clue and refuse EN MASS... I mention this regularly in my comments here. 500 MILLION serfs are what the satanic elites have planned. You goy are now where you must choose refusal and life or comply further and be dead (and your kids to...).
No posts
Where was the faux virtue signaling concern for narco terrorists when a violent criminal who assaulted an old lady in her home with a deadly weapon lay dying on video from a Fentanyl OD for more than 9 minutes named George Floyd?
Don't be fooled by the PR....this is about CONTROLING you and SUPPRESSION of any deviation from the "official narrative". The goy are starting to realize they are being readied for the culling and are getting a little UPPITY....they might even get a clue and refuse EN MASS... I mention this regularly in my comments here. 500 MILLION serfs are what the satanic elites have planned. You goy are now where you must choose refusal and life or comply further and be dead (and your kids to...).