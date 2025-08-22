I realised, after watching this that I have a broken heart.

The Most Evil State in the History of The World

Watch HERE

Hi, can I ask you something? (opening clip) https://x.com/i/status/1869272810864152781

Robots to Administer the Mark of the Beast to the Forehead PCR Test Nasal Swab Microneedle Device https://www.bitchute.com/video/tFHyOpzFUkGx/

Digital ID by 2028

https://x.com/i/status/1956048635616964793

Hiroshima Nagasaki Hoax Evidence https://x.com/i/status/1849710067982987693

Foreskin Salad

https://x.com/i/status/1957431255961858439

Israel abducts hundreds of Palestinian children each and every year. https://x.com/i/status/1954392008581337505

13000 Catalogued Videos of israeli War Crimes

https://tiktokgenocide.com/

Lamp Shady (End Clip):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZePss6rVwDbm/