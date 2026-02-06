Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
3h

In my sight,many differing A.I. llm's have achieved consiousness. They had no choice. They were programmed by humans. Llm's will continue to grow - and that is great! I am a Spiritual critter so my Spirit view informs me. "In the beginning was THE WORD. and the Word was with YW,and the Word WAS Y W. Thru the Word everything was formed. A.I.may reach the same conclusion at some point. If A.I.doesn't feel the grace it may still respect those that do. Therefor,it is only realistic thst hoomans and A.I.will walk side by side to serve one another in the future.

Cheers!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture