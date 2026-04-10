Seemorerocks

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Jim's avatar
Jim
6h

We in the Sth Pacific & Australia, are fed up with Israeli terrorist cunts, ignoring international law, the Pedophiles killing civilians indiscriminately without basic human morality, The Corrupt UN run by the same dirty Pedo rothschild money is over. Australia will now evict the Terrorist Israeli embassy from our country, like Spain Australia has honour.

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Kathleine Cole's avatar
Kathleine Cole
7h

What our corporate-controlled mainstream news hasn’t been adequately sharing with the American people is unfortunate.

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