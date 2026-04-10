We in the Sth Pacific & Australia, are fed up with Israeli terrorist cunts, ignoring international law, the Pedophiles killing civilians indiscriminately without basic human morality, The Corrupt UN run by the same dirty Pedo rothschild money is over. Australia will now evict the Terrorist Israeli embassy from our country, like Spain Australia has honour.
What our corporate-controlled mainstream news hasn’t been adequately sharing with the American people is unfortunate.
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We in the Sth Pacific & Australia, are fed up with Israeli terrorist cunts, ignoring international law, the Pedophiles killing civilians indiscriminately without basic human morality, The Corrupt UN run by the same dirty Pedo rothschild money is over. Australia will now evict the Terrorist Israeli embassy from our country, like Spain Australia has honour.
What our corporate-controlled mainstream news hasn’t been adequately sharing with the American people is unfortunate.