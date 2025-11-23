Max Blumenthal wipes smile off US official's face
On Piers Morgan, The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal confronts former US ambassador to Venezuela James Story over his history of coup plotting and collaboration with violent opposition elements.
BRAVO, MAX!!!! Excellent!! Marjorie said...and she said it correctly. BOTH sides of Globalism want the same things. They simply throw different bones to assuage their voting base. They "play" their part.
Trump's the "good conservative," but like Biden before him, he'll go after whomever he can and color coup their country to get the minerals and oil under the right Globalist interest. Note that Phillips-Conoco is AGAIN back in Syria and secured the current contract with the present Syrian .gov to extract oil. They extracted the oil when the U.S. illegally entered Syria and forcibly captured their oil fields. Have you ever tried to trace their roots? Their origin? Forgetaboutit. I did. You'll get nowhere with the information provided on web.
Bashar al-Assad was couped because he wouldn't play with the right interests. Why does anyone think this current Al-Quada-led .gov , appointed by Globalist interests, enjoys power and is welcomed everywhere?
Same old bull.