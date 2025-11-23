Seemorerocks

Honeybee
1h

BRAVO, MAX!!!! Excellent!! Marjorie said...and she said it correctly. BOTH sides of Globalism want the same things. They simply throw different bones to assuage their voting base. They "play" their part.

Trump's the "good conservative," but like Biden before him, he'll go after whomever he can and color coup their country to get the minerals and oil under the right Globalist interest. Note that Phillips-Conoco is AGAIN back in Syria and secured the current contract with the present Syrian .gov to extract oil. They extracted the oil when the U.S. illegally entered Syria and forcibly captured their oil fields. Have you ever tried to trace their roots? Their origin? Forgetaboutit. I did. You'll get nowhere with the information provided on web.

Bashar al-Assad was couped because he wouldn't play with the right interests. Why does anyone think this current Al-Quada-led .gov , appointed by Globalist interests, enjoys power and is welcomed everywhere?

Same old bull.

