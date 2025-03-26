https://www.theatlantic.com/podcasts/archive/2025/03/jeffrey-goldberg-group-chat-broke-internet/682161/

Grok -

"Signalgate" refers to a political scandal that emerged in March 2025 involving senior officials in the Trump administration. The controversy centers on a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal, where officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other high-ranking members of the administration, were allegedly discussing plans for U.S. military airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The situation escalated when Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was accidentally added to this chat. Goldberg later published an article revealing details of the conversation, which reportedly included sensitive operational information such as targets, timing, and weapons packages—details that some experts argue were classified.