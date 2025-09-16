Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MICHAEL W MCCROHON's avatar
MICHAEL W MCCROHON
1h

Suzie Wiles controls who has face time with Trump. She has the power to keep the likes of Tulsi Gabbard from being in the room when Trump is considering things Gabbard should be responsible for...as just one example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture