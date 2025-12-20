Max Blumenthal always comes up with the goods.

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal on the potentially explosive implications of an Australian government investigation accusing an unnamed foreign government of paying “actors” inside the country to carry out hate crimes.

From January, 2025

Australia’s federal police have said they are investigating whether “overseas actors or individuals” are paying local criminals to carry out antisemitic crimes in the country.

There has been a spate of such incidents in recent months, the latest of which saw a childcare centre in Sydney set alight and sprayed with anti-Jewish graffiti. No-one was injured.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called a snap cabinet meeting in response, where officials agreed to set up a national database to track antisemitic incidents.

Thus far, the federal police taskforce, set up in December to investigate such incidents, received more than 166 reports of antisemitic crimes.

Albanese said it appeared some of the crimes were “being perpetrated by people who don’t have a particular issue, aren’t motivated by an ideology, but are paid actors”.

“Now, it’s unclear who or where the payments are coming from,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8057j0mz5mo

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-01-22/coalition-demands-foreign-backing-anti-semitic-detail/104845248

From 2017

An Israeli teenager charged this week with making more than 2,000 hoax bomb threats to schools, Jewish centres, hospitals and airlines in five countries is alleged to have been behind 591 bomb threats against schools in Australia, Victoria police have confirmed.

The 18-year-old is alleged to have robo-called schools in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory in January 2016.

The calls were linked to the evacuation of more than 20 schools at the start of the 2016 school year and prompted an international investigation, led in Australia by the Victorian police e-crime squad.

The teen, identified in US court documents as Michael Kadar despite a suppression order against revealing his identity in Israel, was arrested by Israeli police last month and charged on Sunday with making hoax threats to schools and centres in the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Israel, as well as Australia.

The FBI has applied to extradite Kadar to the US, but the application has been refused.

A spokeswoman for Victoria police said Israeli police who made the arrest acknowledged that “they could not have done it without us”.

“The Victoria police e-crime squad provided vital cyber evidence which resulted in the arrest of the Israeli suspect,” she said.

On Thursday, Victoria police arrested another 17-year-old boy in relation to a separate spate of bomb threats made between May 2016 and April 2017.

The boy is alleged to have made 74 hoax threats: nine against schools in Victoria, 13 against schools in NSW and 49 against schools in South Australia.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was bailed to reappear in June.

That arrest followed a joint investigation by the Victorian e-crime squad, the NSW fraud and cybercrime squad, and SA electronic crime detectives.

“The states will continue to work together to investigate cyber and high-tech crime and the teams are dedicated to reducing these types of incidents,” Snr Sgt Sharon Darcy said.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/apr/28/israeli-teen-behind-591-bomb-threats-to-australian-schools-police-allege

From 2021, from Max Blumenthal

With deceptively edited videos and dubious allegations, the Israel lobby has manufactured an antisemitism epidemic to turn the media’s gaze away from dead children in Gaza.

Following an 11-day assault on the Gaza Strip in which the Israeli army killed over 220 people, including more than 65 children, and days of videotaped rampages of Jewish extremist mobs against Palestinian people and property inside Israeli cities, Israel lobbyists in the US and Canada have launched a carefully coordinated public relations campaign to deflect outrage.

Having failed to successfully defend massacres of entire families in their homes and the deliberate demolition of civilian residential towers and media offices in Gaza City, the US Israel lobby and the Israeli government it advocates for have manufactured an epidemic of antisemitic violence with the goal of portraying American Jewry as the true victim of the crisis.

Led by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Israel lobbyists have portrayed a series of street scuffles between supporters of Palestine and pro-Israel activists as anti-Jewish pogroms. In nearly every case, no evidence exists to substantiate claims that Jews were targeted as Jews for violent assault. There is ample proof of deception, however, as video and photographic evidence reveals pro-Israel elements provoking demonstrators, initiating violence and falsifying or embellishing their testimonies

https://thegrayzone.com/2021/05/24/gaza-slaughter-israel-lobby-antisemitism/

Not just Australia, but the US as well

From Glenn Greenwald

Australia and the UK Obey Israel’s Censorship Orders

From Australia’s Jamie McIntyre of the Australian National Review

This morning, at least, one avenue of sharing X videos was closed (the other worked)

By Way of Deception: The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer

From ChatGPT

By Way of Deception: The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer is a controversial 1990 non-fiction book co-written by Victor Ostrovsky, a former katsa (case officer) in Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, and journalist Claire Hoy. The title refers to the Mossad’s motto, taken from Proverbs: “By way of deception you shall make war.” In the first half of the book, Ostrovsky recounts his personal journey—from being recruited and trained by Mossad through its rigorous three-year training program to his eventual disillusionment and dismissal. He offers an insider’s look at how case officers are taught to avoid surveillance, recruit informants, forge documents and operate covertly in foreign countries.

The book’s second half details a series of sensational allegations about Mossad’s global operations, asserting that the agency often acted unilaterally and with morally questionable tactics. Ostrovsky claims Mossad withheld specific intelligence about a planned Beirut suicide bombing that killed U.S. Marines and French troops, recruited high-level informants such as Yasser Arafat’s driver, and manipulated international events to its advantage. He also alleges that Mossad influenced foreign governments, trained clandestine groups, and used covert channels—including alleged drug trafficking—to fund operations. These claims made the book highly controversial; the Israeli government attempted (unsuccessfully) to block its publication, sparking international debate about secrecy, intelligence oversight, and the reliability of Ostrovsky’s accounts.