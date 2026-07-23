In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Michael Yon and Matt Bracken joined Mike Adams to discuss their assessment of the current global conflict, which Bracken characterized as “World War E” for World War Energy. Bracken argued that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are no longer separate conflicts but constitute one continuous war, with the United States and NATO supplying deep strike weapons to Ukraine while Russia and China provide intelligence support to Iran and allied groups. He noted that strikes have ranged from near Lake Baikal in Russia to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of the Red Sea, a historically critical chokepoint. Yon emphasized that the closure of energy routes, including the Nord Stream pipeline and the Groningen gas field in the Netherlands, was part of a broader pattern of engineered energy scarcity designed to create crisis in the West.

The discussion also addressed engineered food scarcity, with Yon pointing to the reintroduction of screw worms as a threat to the U.S. meat supply and a tool to force ranchers off their land. Bracken warned that the combination of energy and food disruptions could lead to a civilizational collapse, comparing the current trajectory to an elevator breaking at the 100th floor with no stopping point before reaching total breakdown. He expressed concern that a single tactical nuclear weapon use could escalate into a nuclear exchange, potentially leading to the meltdown of hundreds of nuclear reactors worldwide and rendering large portions of the planet uninhabitable. Yon predicted that desalination plants in Gulf Cooperation Council countries would likely be targeted, which would make those nations uninhabitable and result in mass casualties. Both guests agreed that the American public remains largely unaware of how close civilization is to collapse, and they recommended that viewers prepare by relocating away from major cities to areas where food is grown, securing food and water supplies, and maintaining awareness of the rapidly deteriorating global situation.