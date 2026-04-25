Seemorerocks

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jj
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No secret. known since April 22:

Since the beginning of the truce between Iran and the USA until today, the US Army has carried out 819 logistical transport flights from the USA to the Middle East region.

For comparison: just three weeks before the start of the war in Ramadan, only 542 flights were recorded.

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