Seemorerocks

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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
10h

Water discharged from data centers is being shown to be EXTREMELY TOXIC and can infiltrate local water systems.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
11h

There should be push back on this data centre from all South Island citizens. Water shortage, power outages IF NZ does not enforce the Singaporean Data Centre owners to create their own power for this as Australia is insisting, not to mention farmers and food supplies. We do not need "control" data centres in this country.

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