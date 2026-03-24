Seemorerocks

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Donna's avatar
Donna
8m

Soros probably paid ANTIFA activist.... may they hang!

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Not good at all I worked in refinery before and it can go really bad really fast

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