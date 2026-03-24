A comment

Oh, I see. Demolish the Mid East oil capacity by war, and at the same time demolish oil capacity outside the mid east, by other means. “Unexplained fire”. Hmm, who could be responsible for that? Hmm, how often do we hear about such large random fires at oil refineries? Hmm, not often - since fire prevention measures are generally pretty strict in oil installations. Goly gosh, such bad luck, eh?

Another attack

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 130 Ukrainian drones on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, in what appears to be among Kyiv’s largest ever long-range strike into Russian territory.

Moscow said that 85 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the southern Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, with 30 more over Crimea. Another eight drones were downed over the Sea of ​​Azov, five over the Black Sea and one each over Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry said.

The drones over Krasnodar appeared to mass around the Black Sea port of Tuapse, which sits between the resort city of Sochi and the Russian naval base at Novorossiysk.

Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said several houses in the Krasnodar Krai region were damaged by drone strikes or falling debris.