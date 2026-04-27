Seemorerocks

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RT's avatar
RT
8h

Yes, the Hawkes Bay weather events of a couple of years ago are very suspect. The University of Leipzig TROPOS Laser installation in Invercargill supposedly installed to measure the aerosol content of the atmosphere also needs to be scrutinized, to say the least. It is there to either contribute to or cause weather modification, or to measure the effects and/or measure the required dose of weather modification chemicals to produce a certain desired effect.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
2h

Wish more people knew about this.

Not that people knowing about anything changes anything but it's a better chance for change.

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