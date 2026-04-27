Iran has accused the US and Israel used weather modification technology—specifically radar systems around the Persian Gulf that ionized the atmosphere to steer clouds away from Iran—to cause a decades-long drought that rendered Tehran nearly uninhabitable. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger point to Zbigniew Brzezinski's warning that weather modification could be used for "secret warfare" and to the 1970s treaty banning such practices (signed after Operation Popeye in Vietnam) as proof the technology exists and has been deployed.



The two cite recent Iranian reports that since Iranian drones destroyed those radar installations, record rains have returned to Iran, reservoirs have reached 100% capacity, and underground water sources are overflowing. Congressional testimony is played in which a witness states the government has "weather tampering techniques" that could "starve millions of Americans" as part of a "new world order" population control agenda.

From earlier

https://e360.yale.edu/features/iran-water-drought-dams-qanats

https://www.splashtravels.com/world-history/2022-extreme-drought-caused-water-levels-mosul-dam-reservoir-droprevealing-3400-year-old-mitanni-empire-city-buried-mud

Mainstream media

“The heavy rains, snow, and cooler temperatures in Iran right now are real — multiple reports confirm unusual late-April snowfall and flooding after years of drought. But the claim that this is due to ‘weather engineering’ stopping after Iran destroyed U.S. radars is a conspiracy theory,” Grok said.

It added that the systems in question were military missile-defence radars, not weather-control technology, and there is no evidence to support large-scale radar-based weather manipulation (sic)

Experts note that sudden weather shifts — including intense rainfall after prolonged drought — can occur naturally due to changing climate patterns, without any human intervention.

https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/did-iran-just-destroy-a-us-israel-weather-weapon-ending-its-drought-viral-conspiracy-explained/ar-AA21Cdh0

