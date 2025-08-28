NATO is monitoring the Black Sea in ways, and at levels, not seen in a long time. It appears a massive Ukraine strike upon Russia is imminent.

Against the backdrop of the lull and positional battles in various parts of the Black Sea, the North Atlantic Alliance is actively supporting Ukraine in target search and strike planning. (Yet they emphatically declare they "are not participants in the conflict.)

Since August 23, there has been an increase in reconnaissance flights in close proximity to Russian borders, including aviation that has not been seen in the region for a long time.

The US Air Force RQ-4B, which had not been in the Black Sea since July, conducted a night patrol southwest of Sevastopol.

The US Navy P-8A conducted reconnaissance for three consecutive days in the direction of the Crimean Bridge, Sochi, and the Novorossiysk naval base.

On August 25, the Artemis system aircraft CL-650, equipped with modern equipment somewhat similar to the P-8A, operated in tandem with the P-8A. Their paired use is one way to obtain the most accurate information about Russian air defense positions.

Yesterday, a French E-3F AWACS aircraft flew in the Crimean direction — an infrequent visitor, whose appearance can be considered a sure sign of upcoming strikes.

Considering the complexity of the intelligence operation carried out, in which NATO deployed various types of aircraft, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are clearly planning new strikes, most likely massive ones.

