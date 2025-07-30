An utterly massive earthquake with a Magnitude of 8.0 has struck in the Pacific Ocean, off the eastern coastline of Russia. Tsunami Alerts are going out.

Updates coming . . . .

********** FLASH **********

EARTHQUAKE UPGRADED TO MAGNITUDE 8.7

TSUNAMI CONFIRMED

Warnings in Red, Watches in Orange, Advisories in Yellow

(Video previously in this spot REMOVED - different earthquake, misrepresented as today's)

***** FLASH *******

NINETEEN TSUNAMI WARNING BUOYS IN PACIFIC OCEAN ARE IN ALERT-MODE!!!











WEAK51 PAAQ 292335 TSUAK1 BULLETIN Public Tsunami Message Number 1 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 435 PM PDT Tue Jul 29 2025 ...A TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT... Tsunami Advisory in Effect for; * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * The following parameters are based on a rapid preliminary assessment of the earthquake and changes may occur. * Magnitude 8.0 * Origin Time 1525 AKDT Jul 29 2025 1625 PDT Jul 29 2025 2325 UTC Jul 29 2025 * Coordinates 52.2 North 160.0 East * Depth 46 miles * Location 315 miles SW of Bering I., Komandorski 80 miles SE of Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka FORECASTS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY ----------------------------- * Tsunami activity is forecasted to start at the following locations at the specified times. FORECAST START SITE OF TSUNAMI ---- ---------- * Alaska Shemya 1646 AKDT Jul 29 Adak 1746 AKDT Jul 29 Saint Paul 1906 AKDT Jul 29 OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY -------------------------------- * No tsunami observations are available to report. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS ------------------- Actions to protect human life and property will vary within tsunami advisory areas. If you are in a tsunami advisory area; * Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. * Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location. * If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot. * Boat operators, * Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. * If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents. * Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami. * Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so. IMPACTS ------- Impacts will vary at different locations in the advisory areas. If you are in a tsunami advisory area; * A tsunami with strong waves and currents is possible. * Waves and currents can drown or injure people who are in the water. * Currents at beaches and in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially dangerous. * Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after arrival of the first wave. * The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may be larger. * Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches and recedes. * Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays. * Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent. * A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami. * The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea, a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave, as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE -------------------------------------- * Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information. * Pacific coastal residents outside California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska should refer to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov. * This message will be updated within 60 minutes. $$



GUAM TSUNAMI "WATCH" IN EFFECT

ZCZC WEGM40 PHEB 292335 TSUGUM GUZ001>004-300135- /O.NEW.PHEB.TS.A.0001.250729T2335Z-000000T0000Z/ BULLETIN TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 1 NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER HONOLULU HI 935 AM CHST WED JUL 30 2025 ...A TSUNAMI WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR GUAM AND CNMI... AUDIENCE -------- EMERGENCY MANAGERS... MEDIA... GENERAL PUBLIC EVALUATION ---------- * AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 8.0 OCCURRED OFF THE EAST COAST OF KAMCHATKA, RUSSIA AT 925 AM CHST ON WEDNESDAY JULY 30 2025. * THE TSUNAMI THREAT TO GUAM... ROTA... TINIAN AND SAIPAN FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE IS STILL BEING EVALUATED. * IF A TSUNAMI THREAT EXISTS... THE EARLIEST ESTIMATED ARRIVAL TIME OF TSUNAMI WAVES WITHIN GUAM... ROTA... TINIAN OR SAIPAN WOULD BE 237 PM CHST ON WEDNESDAY JULY 30 2025 RECOMMENDED ACTIONS ------------------- * STAY ALERT FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. THE TSUNAMI WATCH COULD BE ELEVATED TO AN ADVISORY OR WARNING. * CONSIDER YOUR COURSE OF ACTION IF A TSUNAMI ADVISORY OR WARNING IS ISSUED. ESTIMATED TIMES OF ARRIVAL -------------------------- * ESTIMATED TIMES OF ARRIVAL -ETA- OF THE INITIAL TSUNAMI WAVE ARE GIVEN BELOW. ACTUAL ARRIVAL TIMES MAY DIFFER AND THE INITIAL WAVE MAY NOT BE THE LARGEST. A TSUNAMI IS A SERIES OF WAVES AND THE TIME BETWEEN WAVES CAN BE FIVE MINUTES TO ONE HOUR. LOCATION REGION COORDINATES ETA(CHST) ---------------------------------------------------------- MAGICIENNE BAY SAIPAN 15.1N 145.8E 237 PM 07/30 OBYAN SAIPAN 15.1N 145.7E 237 PM 07/30 WING BEACH SAIPAN 15.3N 145.8E 237 PM 07/30 GARAPAN SAIPAN 15.2N 145.7E 240 PM 07/30 LONG BEACH TINIAN 15.0N 145.7E 240 PM 07/30 CHULU BEACH TINIAN 15.1N 145.6E 244 PM 07/30 MOCHON BEACH ROTA 14.2N 145.3E 245 PM 07/30 ARATSU BAY ROTA 14.1N 145.2E 246 PM 07/30 SAN JOSE TINIAN 15.0N 145.6E 247 PM 07/30 SONGSONG ROTA 14.1N 145.1E 249 PM 07/30 PATI POINT GUAM 13.6N 145.0E 251 PM 07/30 PAGO BAY GUAM 13.4N 144.8E 253 PM 07/30 INARAJAN GUAM 13.3N 144.8E 253 PM 07/30 APRA HARBOR GUAM 13.5N 144.6E 257 PM 07/30 POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * POTENTIAL TSUNAMI IMPACTS ARE STILL BEING EVALUATED. * IF THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO GUAM... ROTA... TINIAN AND SAIPAN... THE EARLIEST IMPACTS WOULD BE AROUND 237 PM CHST ON WEDNESDAY JULY 30 2025. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * MAGNITUDE 8.0 * ORIGIN TIME 925 AM CHST JUL 30 2025 * COORDINATES 52.2 NORTH 160.0 EAST * DEPTH 46 MILES * LOCATION OFF THE EAST COAST OF KAMCHATKA RUSSIA NEXT UPDATE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION -------------------------------------- * THE NEXT MESSAGE WILL BE ISSUED IN ONE HOUR... OR SOONER IF THE SITUATION WARRANTS. * FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT MAY BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.TSUNAMI.GOV. * AUTHORITATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EARTHQUAKE FROM THE U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY CAN BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV. $$





HAWAII ADVISORY TOO:



ZCZC WEHW40 PHEB 292334 TSUHWX HIZ001-003-006>007-009-016>018-023-026-029>035-037>050-051>054- 300134- /O.NEW.PHEB.TS.A.0001.250729T2333Z-000000T0000Z/ BULLETIN TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 1 NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER HONOLULU HI 133 PM HST TUE JUL 29 2025 TO - EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII SUBJECT - TSUNAMI WATCH A TSUNAMI WATCH IS ISSUED FOR THE STATE OF HAWAII EFFECTIVE AT 0133 PM HST. AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ORIGIN TIME - 0125 PM HST 29 JUL 2025 COORDINATES - 52.2 NORTH 160.0 EAST LOCATION - OFF THE EAST COAST OF KAMCHATKA RUSSIA MAGNITUDE - 8.0 MOMENT EVALUATION BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A TSUNAMI MAY HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY THIS EARTHQUAKE THAT COULD BE DESTRUCTIVE ON COASTAL AREAS EVEN FAR FROM THE EPICENTER. AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY TO DETERMINE IF THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. IF TSUNAMI WAVES IMPACT HAWAII THE ESTIMATED EARLIEST ARRIVAL OF THE FIRST TSUNAMI WAVE IS 0717 PM HST TUE 29 JUL 2025 FURTHER MESSAGES WILL BE ISSUED HOURLY OR SOONER AS CONDITIONS WARRANT UNTIL THE THREAT TO HAWAII HAS PASSED. $$

From Dutchsinse