Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to AG Pam Bondi on the Epstein files:

“This goes over four administrations. You don’t have to go back to Biden. Let’s go back to Obama. Let’s go back to George Bush.

This cover-up spans decades and you are responsible for this portion of it.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has reviewed unredacted versions of Justice Department documents related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Tuesday revealed that he searched for any and all mention of President Donald Trump across unredacted versions of the Jeffrey Epstein files provided to him earlier this week, and said his name “appears more than a million times.”

“I mean, there’s tons of redacted stuff,” Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told Axios in an interview published Tuesday, adding: “And [Trump’s] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it’s all over the place.”

David Icke

This is incredibly misleading. Trump did not call to REPORT Epstein - he rang the police AFTER their investigation into Epstein became public. Thus, Trump knew what Epstein and Maxwell were doing, but didn't report it to the police until he heard about the investigation. If you wanted to deflect from your long, long 'best pals' friendship with Epstein isn't this exactly what you would do?

He has also since claimed that he knew nothing about what Epstein and Maxwell were doing, but this clearly shows that he was lying – he DID know and yet did not tell the police until the police investigation was underway.

Other questions: If he knew that Maxwell was 'evil' why (a) wasn't he the one to instigate the Epstein police inquiry, and (b) why did he have Maxwell moved to a cushy prison by his personal lawyer Todd Blanche on the understanding that she would keep her mouth shut?

This is being spun as 'exonerating' Trump when it clearly does the opposite.

