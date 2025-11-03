Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

The create problem so we can offer more police state control on full display. The 10% of the population Islamic is not accidentall...it's the elites battering ram. NOTE only the victims are arrested...this tells you the violence is state sanctioned. Ponder the implications goy...you still even pay taxes to them to pay for you victimization...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture