UK police have arrested two British nationals on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a mass stabbing on a train travelling from Doncaster to London.

Police say there is “nothing to suggest” the stabbing attack was a terrorist incident.

Ten people were hospitalised, nine with life-threatening injuries, four of whom have since been released.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-11-02/nothing-to-suggest-terrorist-attack-on-train-say-uk-police-/105963010

Jaymie Icke urges caution

Do Not Allow Tragedy to be Manipulated - Jaymie Icke

From Gareth Icke

From David Kurten

Huntingdon train mass-stabbing weaponised to promote airport-style security for train travel

Yesterday they were promoting it

The transport secretary has ruled out installing airport-style security scanners in stations, following an alleged stabbing attack on a train on Saturday evening.

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/government-rules-airport-style-security-094500683.html?guccounter=1