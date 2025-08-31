Share this postSeemorerocks Masonic DC: Trump military tribunals start against satanic forcesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMasonic DC: Trump military tribunals start against satanic forcesRobin WestenraAug 31, 20254Share this postSeemorerocks Masonic DC: Trump military tribunals start against satanic forcesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share 4Share this postSeemorerocks Masonic DC: Trump military tribunals start against satanic forcesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
But Satanism also exists very prominently in the US Armed Forces, and Trump is not the sort of 'person' to be bothered by it. I would say it is quite clear he is a Zionist Puppet, and his 'closure' of the Epstein Cases is because he was named in the Epstein files. His Zionist Puppet Masters also know of his transgressions.