Sidney Blumenthal speaks with Mary Trump, clinical psychologist, author and Donald’s niece, on Donald’s symptoms replicating his father and Mary’s grandfather’s Alzheimer’s disease, how Trump is psychologically trapped himself in his Iran War, and hopeless mania to escape.

Part two

Sidney Blumenthal speaks with Mary Trump, clinical psychologist, author and Donald’s niece, on the plundering greed of her cousins, Ivanka, Don, Jr., and Eric, Donald’s rapid mental and physical decline, the disgrace of the White House Correspondents Dinner, Donald’s secret life in gay New York, his dying lounge act, and fear of mortality.



