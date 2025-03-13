Posted Mar 11, 2025 By Martin Armstrong |

QUESTION: Mr. Armstrong, we all know you have sources beyond what everyone else has. My question concerns is there anything else that is moving the gold from Europe to the USA besides the prospect of war?

DS

ANSWER: Yes, what I have been warning about is the coming capital controls. You may see a high even here in March. Be very careful because of the upcoming elections in Poland. The first round of the presidential election will be held in Poland on 18 May 2025, and, if necessary, the second round will be held on 1 June 2025. The fear is that, like Romania, they are desperate to keep the power in play. They may start a false flag to influence that election. I’m not sure they can annul it like Romania.

It looks like capital controls will be in place for at least 2026. Without permission, you will not be able to move gold or cash out of Europe.

Then Trump may revalue gold from its official price of $42 to market value to improve the US balance sheet. This would also impact moving gold to the USA. From a market perspective, it really does not matter what value they place on gold. We will not likely see a return to a gold standard with a fixed value, which would be highly deflationary.