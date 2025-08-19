"My sources do not believe Zelensky nor ANY European leader, and especially NATO, whose ONLY purpose in its existence has been to create war. You have NATO demanding 5% of GDP when the entire growth rate of the EU for 2024 came in at +0.5% (27 countries), whereas the growth rate for the whole of the Euro area was just +0.4% (EA20). This demand from NATO will fulfill our model forecasting for an economic decline into 2028. The EU is looking at war as its ONLY option; otherwise, the people will be storming their parliaments with this type of massive economic contraction."

Martin Armstrong

I have to admit that what I have seen from the Western Press is nothing but absurd propaganda and complete ignorance of the concept of strategy. They love to say Trump failed after previously pushing for a ceasefire and threatening severe consequences for Russia if Putin did not stop the war. President Trump appeared to back off that demand. WHY? If I were Putin, there would be no way I would agree to a ceasefire because the last time that only opens a window to rearm Ukraine. These morons are complete idiots at best, may be able to play checkers, but certainly never chess. I do not see any intelligence commenting on any network with the slightest concept of strategy.

Trump offered a security guarantee, and Steve Witkoff had told CNN that Russia agreed to “Article 5-like” protections for Ukraine during Friday’s summit. This is precisely what I have been saying. Putin has been there since 1999, and he has shown ZERO interest in taking all of Europe. That is the NATO/NEOCON Bullshit that was true with Khruschev when it was a war of Communism vs Capitalism.

Every source I have says the same thing that Putin may be the most intelligent man on the world table. Even the declassified document from Bill Clinton, dated November 19, 1999, said the same thing.

The Neocon propaganda will not relent. They keep up this endless desire to conquer Russia. If all my sources say the same thing, surely Putin must understand the same thing. That is why if I were him, NEVER would I agree to a ceasefire. Trump repeatedly expressed optimism that “We’re gonna have a lasting peace” after his meeting with Putin. That is his desire. The Russian people also do not want war, just as the average European or American. Leaders – not the average person- create wars.

Even Field Marshall Goring testified to that at Nuremberg. That is how it always works. You have to bullshit the people, demonize your opponent, to manipulate people to think they are doing the right thing. It is always the same routine. A friend who works with veterans, at dinner, told me that working with World War II vets compared to Vietnam Vets is like night and day. The Vietnam Vets were lied to, abused, and were chemically poisoned. The high rates of cancer among Vietnam veterans are not coincidental. They are a direct consequence of widespread exposure to the dioxin-contaminated herbicide Agent Orange during their service. The carcinogenic properties of dioxin, combined with other risk factors prevalent during wartime service, have led to devastating health outcomes decades later. While the VA now provides compensation and healthcare for these service-connected illnesses, the human cost remains immense. I have been told that they are angry compared to World War II Vets who believed they saved Europe.

Trump met with the European warmongers led by Sir Keir Starmer. The leaders of France, Finland, Germany, and Italy, alongside the heads of NATO, the real leader of the pack, as well as the EU, muscled their way into this meeting. All seven leaders said they will ALWAYS be on the side of Ukraine and that the conflict with Russia must end. All my sources have warned that they will stab Trump in the back in the blink of an eye. Trump agreed with the calls for “long-term” peace, but Europe is not genuine in this regard.

While Trump had promised Putin he would call after the meeting, he picked up the phone and called Putin during the meeting. I am thoroughly disgusted at the dishonesty of Europe in this regard, and they cannot be that stupid to think that the West did not organize this entire war. They obviously only care about clinging to power rather than actually representing the people. As I said all along, all they had to do was honor the Minsk Agreement, and there would never have been a war.

I am so glad I am 75 and not 18. But my greatest lament is for my grandchildren. Zelensky was a Neo-Nazi pretending to be Christian, and he is Hitler 2.0 because Ukraine still celebrated Bandera as a hero who was engaged in ethnic cleansing. Ukraine should not be totally abandoned. They attacked the pipeline to Hungary, and when Hungary accused Ukraine of an “outrageous and unacceptable” attack that disabled a Russian oil pipeline supplying this NATO ally, Zelensky’s arrogant response was an outright lie – Russia had started the war. So Hungary should send its complaints to Moscow instead.

Many Ukrainians are still Neo-Nazis and hate Russians. They still march with images of the ethnic cleanser Bandara, who had Polish, Russians, and Jewish pregnant women cut open, removed their babies, and sewn in live cats. This has all been documented. This is our own fault. The CIA protected the Ukrainian Nazis simply because they were also ethnically cleansing all Russians. They were NEVER prosecuted, so Uktaine is still invested with bitter ethnic hatred with ZERO chance of resolution.

Ukrainian Revolution (January–February 2014)

Protests turned violent in January 2014 after the government passed draconian anti-protest laws and police brutally dispersed demonstrators. The deadliest phase occurred from February 18–20th, 2014, when snipers and riot police killed over 100 protesters in Kiev, yet as Olive Stone demonstrated, it was the Ukrainians killing their own people because Victoria Nuland said the US would not intervene unless the protesters had been killed. Then on February 21st, 2014, Yanukovych fled Kyiv after signing a short-lived EU-brokered agreement. The next day, parliament voted to remove him from office.

The very next month, in May 2014, the Ukrainians began to attack Russians on the street, beating them and killing them. They wanted all Russians dead, and the Western Press turned a blind eye. The hatred in Ukraine of non-Ukrainians goes back to the ethnic cleansing they engaged in when they were Nazis. They hate Russians, along with all other minorities, they hate and do not trust. Make no mistake about it: if Russia loses, the Ukrainians will massacre all Russians in the Donbas territory, and the Western Press will never report anything. The West ignores the fact that the Ukrainians carried out a massacre of ethnic Russians who lived in Odessa as soon as the 2014 Revolution, and that is what started this entire civil war that the Western Press will not address.

Oleksandr Turchynov was installed by Victoria Nuland et el as the unelected Acting President of Ukraine (February–June 2014). His government ignored the killing of Russians in Odessa. When they moved to separate, it was no different than what took place in Chechoslovakia and Yugoslavia, with similar ethnic differences that plague the Balkans, as Bismarck warned back in 1888, he instituted this civil war, claiming it was a response to escalating violence orchestrated by pro-Russian separatists after the Odessa Massacre.

The 2014 Odessa Massacre of Russian-speaking civilians who were killed by the Ukrainians on the streets was the resurfacing of the Nazi Ethnic Cleansing. When the civilians fled for safety into the Trade Union Building, the nationalist Ukrainians burned them alive. That was the turning point. It revealed that the Donbas had to separate, for the Ukrainian hatred of Russians was out to annihilate every last one of them – not their submission to Kiev. Victoria Nuland told them to call it an anti-terrorist action because they sought a democratic solution to vote for their freedom.

The 2014 Odessa Massacre is ignored by the Western Press because they are too busy promoting World War III. For the first time in history, an organized massacre of civilians was carried out and even filmed by numerous people. The West was silent and cheered the deaths of Russian civilians. This has been documented in extraordinary detail, and the Ukrainians did not even fear any negative consequences in world opinion because the Neocons also hate Russians.

The historical record shows that Oleksandr Turchynov, as Acting President of Ukraine (February–June 2014), initiated the civil war, claiming that he was acting against terrorists simply because they were defending themselves, their language, which was then outlawed, and their religion.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014, which was a strategic military base similar to the US base in Japan at Okinawa. Russian military personnel and equipment were located there. It was an invasion. Following the Odessa Massacre, the Russian population of the Donbas declared “independence,” leading to violent clashes with Ukrainian police. It was formally on April 13th, 2014, when Turchynov announced an Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) as the excuse to justify civil war. As Al Jazeera reported on April 13th, 2014, “Ukrainian security forces have launched an ‘anti-terrorist’ operation to end the grip of separatists on an eastern town, according to the country’s interior minister.”

There are just no independent journalists left in the West. Mainstream gets its talking points from the Neocons, including Fox News quoting the Institute for the Study of War, started by Victoria Nuland’s sister-in-law. All you have to do is look at the press reporting in 2014. It was the UNELECTED government installed by Victoria Nuland and her Neocons, who then directed them to attack the Donbas to draw in Putin.

Here, the Associated Press states at the beginning, “Ukraine’s acting President,” meaning unelected, since the Ukrainian people NEVER voted for war. Ukraine had just gone through a revolution, but the Donbas wanted to split from Ukraine because they hated Russians who had lived in the Donbas and Crimea for hundreds of years. The media never looked at the facts or the truth and has constantly promoted World War III.

There was a peace deal, and that was all agreed to, that the Donbas would be allowed to vote and separate just as Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia. That was the way out, and it was NOT Putin or Russia that killed that deal – it was the West, where Merkel admitted that they never intended to honor that peace deal. Yet the Western press constantly puts out the Nocon propaganda promoting war and claims it is Putin who cannot be trusted.

The press is hell-bent on promoting World War III and they do not give a shit about the people and assume that Russia can be defeated in the blink of an eye. They never consider that no war in history has unfolded as expected.

Zelensky claimed that Ukraine’s Constitution prohibits surrendering territory.

On top of all of that, Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine’s Constitution prohibits surrendering territory or any territorial deals. In other words, there can be NO PEACE DEAL. No matter what they tell Trump, they will stab him in the back, and the computer will be correct again – WWIII is on the horizon.

All of the European leaders came to Washington to back Zelensky, that there will BE NO PEACE in Ukraine. They all met FIRST at the Ukrainian Embassy to strategize to get Trump to reject any peace deal, for they want to conquer Russia because the EU will collapse economically. These people are insane, and they are playing with billions of lives all for a failed EU government that was never designed correctly from the outset.

The models are starting to warn about Europe in the future. We still have Panic Cycle in 2026 in both our war models and in the Euro. Sources are reporting that NATO is feeding the propaganda that Russia is weak, they can be utterly destroyed, and these stupid European leaders think that war will never reach their soil. The excuse I have heard is that Putin would NEVER use nukes because it would blow back on him.

As the Telegraph just wrote:

“Sir Keir Starmer and the leaders of Europe have agreed to stand united. Defying Vladimir Putin’s bloody imperialism, they will back to the hilt Volodymyr Zelensky’s insistence that he will not trade land for peace.

Except there is one small problem. Instead of presenting their ironclad unity to the Kremlin, they’ll be doing so to Donald Trump, urging him to impose further sanctions on Russia and not to cave to more of Putin’s demands.”

There is ABSOLUTELY no intent ever to have peace with Russia – NEVER!

When we are dealing with the direct threat of the total destruction and breakup of Russia, I would be pushing every single button if their intent is total destruction.

We have Panic Cycles in Both War & the Euro for 2026

These European Leaders with Zelensky will Stab Trump in the Back to Ensure We Get WWIII



