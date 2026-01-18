Mario Nawfal, Musk influencer who came 'from nowhere' exposed as Mossad shill
His rise to influence is connected to shonky business practises in the crypto community
Mario Nawfal is recycling the old “chemical weapons” story
His “credible reports”come from here
Readers immediately identified his fakery
When called out on his fake picture this is what he said:
Kim Dotcom has called him out
REDACTED - Part 1 - Scams, Lies, and Fame
NEWS Mario Nawfal Files $11M LAWSUIT Against Upper Echelon for Defamation to silence critique
Mario Nawfal’s Roundtable, a popular Twitter Space, has gained immense popularity among US listeners for featuring celebrities and Fortune 500 executives. Additionally, Nawfal has recently launched a second Twitter Space called Crypto Town Hall, which focuses on breaking news topics with broad appeal and offers sponsorships and interviews for hire.
However, Nawfal’s success has come under scrutiny due to a suspiciously high number of international Twitter users joining his Spaces consistently. Moreover, his average daily number of listeners raises questions, leading to allegations that he may be paying for fake Twitter engagement.
https://thedeepdive.ca/who-is-mario-nawfal-and-is-he-proof-that-elon-musk-still-has-bots-on-twitter/
