Mario Nawfal is recycling the old “chemical weapons” story

His “credible reports”come from here

Readers immediately identified his fakery

When called out on his fake picture this is what he said:

Kim Dotcom has called him out

REDACTED - Part 1 - Scams, Lies, and Fame

NEWS Mario Nawfal Files $11M LAWSUIT Against Upper Echelon for Defamation to silence critique

Mario Nawfal’s Roundtable, a popular Twitter Space, has gained immense popularity among US listeners for featuring celebrities and Fortune 500 executives. Additionally, Nawfal has recently launched a second Twitter Space called Crypto Town Hall, which focuses on breaking news topics with broad appeal and offers sponsorships and interviews for hire.

However, Nawfal’s success has come under scrutiny due to a suspiciously high number of international Twitter users joining his Spaces consistently. Moreover, his average daily number of listeners raises questions, leading to allegations that he may be paying for fake Twitter engagement.

https://thedeepdive.ca/who-is-mario-nawfal-and-is-he-proof-that-elon-musk-still-has-bots-on-twitter/