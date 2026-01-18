Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trackdok.com's avatar
Trackdok.com
4h

"

Reply
Share
Free Humanity 2026's avatar
Free Humanity 2026
5h

And they convinced Americans

Muslims

Are our enemy

You couldn't script a movie better than this

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture