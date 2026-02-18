When I posted on Virginia Giuffre’s death in 2025 and suggested it was suicide everyone jumped back and said OF COURSE she was murdered - the only evidence being a 2019 tweet and the ideas in people’s heads.

That was one conspiracy theory I’ve never accepted.

Now there is this.

‘She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound last week at her home in Australia,’

- Maria Farmer

If Maria Farmer, of the most credible Epstein survivors, said she committed suicide then she committed suicide. End of story.

The tragic death of Virginia Giuffre has taken a new twist after documents in the Jeffrey Epstein files briefly exposed her cause of death and deeply personal emails from her closest confidant.

The private messages, mistakenly made public before being hastily redacted, are understood to shed light on the 41-year-old’s state of mind in the months before she died.

Virginia, who became one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers and a central figure in the legal battle that rocked the British Royal Family, had long spoken about the toll the years-long saga had taken on her.

She took her own life at her Neergabby farmhouse, an hour north of Perth, on April 25, 2025.

Now, the accidental release of private emails from one of her closest confidants and fellow Epstein survivor Maria Farmer appears to reveal her cause of death.

‘She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound last week at her home in Australia,’ Ms Farmer revealed in the email dated May 8, 2025.

The email was sent to several people, including US lawyer David Boies and attorney Sigrid McCawley, who both represented Virginia during lengthy court battles.

New York Times business reporter Emily Steel, along with various other legal professionals, were also cc’d in the email correspondence.

Ms Farmer is one of the earliest known Epstein victims and has long claimed she tried to sound the alarm about his alleged abuse years before his crimes became public.

An artist from the United States, Ms Farmer has said she reported Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell to authorities in the 1990s after alleging she had been sexually assaulted, but believes her complaints were ignored.

The subject line of her email read ‘Abusing public victims has real consequences’.

‘I have no idea how to survive now,’ Ms Farmer wrote.

‘She was our leader, our purpose. This is agonising for her children, especially her little girl.

‘No one should ask so much of public victims. I struggle hour to hour to remain tethered to earth. Now we are hero-less.

‘My raison d’etre was Virginia. I’m an old woman without children. I wanted to have a child like V, brave and strong. She was pure LIGHT.’

Ms Farmer also expressed frustration that the files were still suppressed at the time.

‘The FBI needs to feel DEEP SHAME and cough up my reports. They need to apologise, though now nothing matters,’ she said.

‘My entire fight was to get justice for this young lady. She was ALWAYS ON MY MIND, like Willie Nelson sang. Always. On. My. Mind.

‘I reported to FBI TEN YEARS PRIOR TO THIS HERO BEING KIDNAPPED AND RAPED AS A CHILD!!! This is the most devastating sorrow and now nothing will ever be ok again.

‘Nothing will be ok without Virginia here loving her children and animals. I will never be ok.

‘The FBI really damaged society when they refused to listen to the fact children were being harmed!’

The official cause of Virginia’s death has not been publicly released.

In January 2025, police were called to a domestic violence incident in Dunsborough, 250km south of Perth, where she and her husband, Robert Giuffre, were holidaying with their children.

They accused each other of violence and although no charges were laid, Robert took out a restraining order against Virginia, preventing her from seeing her children for six months.

‘I have been through hell and back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else,’ Virginia wrote on Instagram in March, referring to the restraining order.

Robert appeared in court last February over one count of failing to store his ammunition in a locked cabinet at the same farmhouse where Virginia took her own life.

Police found two boxes of Winchester pellets, two boxes of 12-gauge shotgun shells, 25 Olympic blue 12-gauge shotgun shells, and a box of Fiocchi 12-gauge shotgun shells, court records said.

They also located eight boxes of 25 12-gauge shotgun shells, 400 long-rifle CCI and 22 bullets.

Robert was fined $500 and ordered to pay $300.50 in court costs.

The Daily Mail is not suggesting Robert had any knowledge about Virginia’s death.

Days after Virginia’s death, her lawyer and friend Karrie Louden spoke to the Daily Mail outside her client’s farmhouse.

Ms Louden said she was ‘in shock’ and had been in contact with her client in the days before her death.

‘This has been a complete shock to all of us,’ she said.

‘If any of us had thought she was going to commit suicide, of course we would have taken more steps, put her into a clinic or got her some more help.

‘When I got the phone call, I was like, “Are you joking?” Because there were no signs that was something she was considering.’

Ms Louden would not speculate on the circumstances surrounding Virginia’s death.

‘It’s inconclusive. I’m a defence lawyer and I don’t like to speculate about things until the evidence is in [and] the evidence is not in,’ she said.

‘The police told me nothing, they didn’t even confirm she was dead. It wasn’t suspicious circumstances – it’s suicide or misadventure.

‘I didn’t see her in the room. I wasn’t in there. I’m not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.

‘You’ll all be aware that she’s been in hospital. She’s been on medications.

‘Has she just taken too many painkillers? Was she intentionally doing it? I just, you know… I don’t even know what the cause of death was.’

Ms Louden said there were no suspicious circumstances, ‘as far as we are aware’.

She also confirmed she was unaware if a suicide note had been left.

‘Given the recent activities, it’s very likely that we will never know,’ Ms Louden said.

The police were just very, very vague. I know that she’s gone but how that happened, I don’t know.

‘I’m not sure we’ll ever know. I mean, sometimes the coroner might say it was suicide, the coroner might say it was misadventure, the coroner might say inconclusive.’