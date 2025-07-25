❗️BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers have informed the Department of Justice (DoJ) that she is officially requesting a Presidential pardon, in exchange for providing information about the Epstein Files
Just like we said, she will walk free…
https://t.me/seemorerocks/90286
IT was frankly she ever was really IN prison to start with...
Miles Mathis on his site has documented many fake trials
and false flags where no one can be found to actually be incarcerated.
Don’t if it’s still there, but that house of ill fame in Auckland was fittingly named… the White House.
https://www.whitehouse.co.nz/index
She’s off to meet Epstein after that.
What a charade!