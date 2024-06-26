From Greek media

They are shocking what they are starting to teach young children in France

ProNews

25 June, 2025

"Boys can love other boys", "Boys can become girls by changing sex", "The pleasure of anal and vaginal intercourse",

"On the LGBTQ+ issue, he explained the meaning of each letter, adding that you can change gender and take inhibitors to block the delay of primary and secondary gender characteristics such as beards and hair."

These are some examples, gathered in a table explaining what should be taught to children aged 4 – 6 years, in the sex education course in French schools, based on the famous "WHO standards", which are said to have been adopted in a pan-European level from many European countries, among them France, Cyprus or the Scandinavian countries , and are drawn from the work of a certain Alfred Kinsey and his collaborators.

Behind them is the development of the idea of ​​positive sexuality in very young children, even in babies, " who are considered capable of experiencing sexual pleasure ", reports M. Denaxa, and what is revealed causes the common feeling of what some ask for the under aged children .

At a time when the issue of basic knowledge at all levels of education being (not) acquired is becoming increasingly worrying at the European level, some international and European institutions have decided to promote the... unexpected priority of sex education... from birth ! While raising awareness and helping children discover their sexuality are fundamental actions, the spirit and method in which this initiation should take place are equally important factors, as is determining the age at which it should take place. Otherwise, the risks of early sexualization of children, and even from days, are very real .

But the program and guidelines issued on this important issue, by bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) clearly consist in the sexualization of children from birth, in the name of a pseudoscience , asking for the support of teachers, but also of everyone of professionals working in childhood socialization structures.

Absolute submission to the WHO

So since the time of the pandemic, the European Union has declared almost absolute submission to the WHO . European leaders, including President Macron in May 2022, have emphasized that the World Health Organization must receive full support, because " it is the only legitimate institution that can guarantee universal health security and allow us collectively to have a coordinated, unified and supportive response .'

So, in addition to European contributions to the organization during the coronavirus crisis almost doubling, the European leadership blindly follows the recommendations of the WHO, and European countries bound by contracts with it must strictly implement its policies.

The 'Sexual Rights' Deception

In order to understand exactly what is happening in French schools and possibly in the schools of other European countries, from Kindergarten (pre-primary education) to the last grade of High School, the organization "Mamans Louves" ("Mothers Lycaines") presented 46 specific cases teaching sex education, but also actions, which are not adapted to the age of the students and reported by children, their families and their teachers .

For example, there are reports of the invitation to pre-kindergarten classes to collect books on gender identity. The call is characterized as an " act of pride ", in the context of the intensification of propaganda in favor of the LGBT+ community in schools .

While attending Kindergarten, toddlers have learned about self-satisfaction, prevention of sexual abuse, about the harassment of "Princess" Kevin, while from the age of three, in addition to fairy tales, they have already heard stories about transgender people .

The fairy who "turns little girls into boys"

In the first grade of Primary School , in sex education sessions, the students were informed that a little girl can be born with a "box" or a "zizi" and that she can have "pleasure" from behind . At the same time, "first timers" reportedly learned the colors in English of the LGBT+ community using... panties and were informed about the fairy that "changes little girls into little boys"...

In the second grade , the students were taught about how sperm is produced, among other things, "the movements that must be made during sexual intercourse", "the ideology of sex in all its mutations..." .

These are some shocking examples reported by the children themselves about what they saw and learned from the sex education sessions included in their school curriculum.

In larger classes, such as, for example, in high school, they are taught what the imitation of the phallus (commonly a vibrator) is and how it is used , while in high school, among other things, students can be taught the various sexual attitudes over the years...

The way is opened for the gradual acceptance of pedophilia

By studying the "Rules for Sexuality Education in Europe" published by Pou in 2010 and the "Declaration of Sexual Rights" of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), on which the World Health Organization is based, one can see how the always, without ever considering the child's psyche or child protection .

And yet, these are the two main texts, which are supposed to be advisory, but in reality are the standards for sex education in schools, in Europe .

As psychologists and child psychiatrists argue, " although children have senses, they do not have sexuality at a very young age ." Therefore, seeing images of a sexual nature or referring to adult sexuality in an almost vulgar way could lead to sexual addiction, impulsive behavior or delinquency .'

At the European level, it is being considered to establish at least three sex education sessions in European schools per year . Some countries, such as France and Cyprus, have already included them in their educational system. " However, if their future content is drawn from the recommendations of the WHO - which appears to be the case - which is heavily influenced by various ideologies, the curriculum may have an impact on the emotional and cognitive development of very young children and will their perceptions could be altered ", warns the special consultant of Pedagogical Education Sophie Oduse, who is based on the work of doctors specializing in childhood and adolescence, such as the famous child psychiatrist Maurice Berger or the pediatrician Regis Bruno.

Some scientists argue that " the WHO's sex education standards are nothing more than the development of the child's sexual dynamics " with the help of adults, who should help them for this purpose. The danger of such a relationship is that the child could consent to sex with an adult , since, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the sexual right is the right to sexuality for everyone, without discrimination of age or sexual orientation.

In itself, this fact opens the door to the gradual acceptance of pedophilia, as a normal situation , since children will learn that they are sexual beings from their genitals and have a sexual orientation...