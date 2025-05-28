This story is important because it sheds a light on the European elite, pedophilia etc. Evidence indicates that Brigitte Macron, took on the identity of her brother and in her late 30s, abused a 14-year old boy, Emmanuel who went on to be the Rothschilds’ choice to be president of France.
Of course it’s “Russia, Russia, Russia”!
Someone is not happy
Candace Owens has done a video
MANHANDLED! Mr. Macron Pummels The French President
Earlier in the year, Candace Owens interviewed the journalist, Xavier Poussard who has moved to Italy to avoid the French authorities.
Here is her first interview
Here is a second inerview where M. Poussard’s face is seen for the first time.
Becoming Brigitte: Candace Owens x Xavier Poussard
The full interview can be seen HERE
https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Brigitte-Xavier-Poussard/dp/B0DWGF5F43