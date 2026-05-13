Man walks into a Hantavirus filming session
British Intel@TheBritishIntel
🌍 WATCH: MAN WALKS INTO HANTAVIRUS FILMING SCENE Footage shows a man accidentally walking into an active filming area while multiple people in hazmat suits appear to be spraying various locations during Hantavirus coverage. The clip is already going viral online because of how
8:15 AM · May 13, 2026 · 318 Views
1 Reply · 7 Reposts · 12 Likes
😂😂😂
Is there any evidence of the claim, or is this clickbait? I have no questions that the malignant actors never sleep, but if we get caught up in the same fake news, that helps no one. Just the receipts please.