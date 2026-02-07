I have written my own commentary here:

Before I get into tonight’s episode, I want to let you know that this isn’t going to be my typical show. There’s no deep dive and no interview. Tonight, I just have something I need to say.

It’s a message—some thoughts I’ve been carrying all week—and I think you need to hear it.

The release of the Epstein files has hit me in a way I didn’t expect.

I’ve been studying this kind of thing for over a decade, so it’s not like this was new or shocking information that caught me off guard. But for some reason, seeing the actual emails, the messages, the photos—it made everything feel more real than it ever has before. It put me into a deeply reflective state of mind.

It reminded me of how I felt in the weeks following Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And that makes sense, because for me, both the assassination and the release of these files produced the same feeling:

Overwhelming evil.

Evil so real you can almost touch it.

It’s one thing to watch documentaries, read books, or listen to podcasts that talk about evil people and their plans. It’s something entirely different when that evil steps out of the shadows and stares you directly in the face—no longer hiding, no longer pretending—just looking at you and saying, “I’m here.”

When you’re confronted with something like that, you really only have two choices. You can look away, or you can try to understand it.

Tonight, I’m choosing to try to understand it, because I believe that’s the only way we can fight back.

How are we supposed to make sense of what these Epstein documents have revealed? It’s not just that some politicians are corrupt. It’s that nearly the entire global power structure appears to be built on corruption, bribery, blackmail, murder—just outright evil.

As you let that sink in, I want to take you somewhere that might help you understand what we’re actually looking at.

There’s a book called Political Ponerology. I’ve mentioned it in recent shows covering Epstein, but tonight I want to go deeper. Once you understand what this book describes, everything starts to make a different kind of sense—a darker sense, but also a clearer one.

The book was written by a Polish psychologist named Andrzej Łobaczewski while he was living under communist rule in Poland. He began writing it in the 1960s, studying how pathological people rise within totalitarian systems.

The original manuscript was seized and destroyed by the secret police. Years later, after fleeing the country, he rewrote the entire book from memory. It wasn’t published in English until decades later.

What makes this book so unsettling is that it treats evil not as a religious idea or philosophical debate, but as something clinical—something observable, something you can study like a disease.

His core finding is this: societies don’t collapse simply because of bad policies or corrupt laws. They collapse when people with deeply disordered minds—psychopaths, extreme narcissists—quietly rise into positions of power and reshape institutions to reflect their own inner world.

Łobaczewski explains that a small percentage of the population—roughly four percent—does not experience empathy, compassion, or conscience the way normal people do. These individuals are driven almost entirely by self-interest, power, and control, regardless of the harm done to others.

Because of this, they are naturally drawn to positions of power: politicians, judges, prosecutors, intelligence officials, corporate executives, bankers, media power brokers, online influencers—anywhere power is concentrated.

And because they lack normal moral constraints, they’re willing to do things most people would never dream of doing. They lie, cheat, steal, manipulate, blackmail, even murder—whatever it takes to get ahead. They do this knowing that normal people are limited by conscience and fear of consequences.

That gives them a massive advantage in competitive systems. They know exactly where normal people will stop. They never do.

What makes this even more dangerous is how well they blend in. They study normal human behavior. They learn to imitate emotion. Many are highly intelligent, charismatic, well-spoken, and outwardly virtuous. They can appear compassionate, patriotic, and morally upright while having no inner moral compass at all.

They are wolves in sheep’s clothing—hiding in plain sight.

When enough of these people rise into leadership and begin protecting one another, the system itself changes. Łobaczewski called this pathocracy: a system where pathological people rule over normal people.

In a pathocracy, lying becomes normal. Cruelty is justified as policy. Truth becomes dangerous. People with functioning consciences are pushed out or silenced. The system doesn’t just become corrupt—it becomes hostile to goodness itself.

Over time, the concentration of pathology reaches a saturation point. The damage becomes visible, and the system begins to fracture.

When you look at the Epstein case through this lens, it stops looking like a single criminal operating in isolation. The scale of the abuse, the protection, the silence, the destroyed evidence, the repeated institutional failures—it all points to something much deeper.

It looks like a pathocratic system protecting its own.

Epstein wasn’t the disease. He was a symptom.

Put simply, our world is run by evil people who will break any law and cross any line to maintain power.

So how are we supposed to make sense of that?

For people like you and me—people who feel sick at the thought of an innocent child being harmed—how do we cope with the reality that we’re ruled by people who not only don’t feel that sickness, but enjoy the harm? People who do it for sport.

And it doesn’t stop there. They consume the blood and flesh of their victims, saturated with adrenaline—adrenochrome—which they treat as a drug. Some claim it gives a high far more powerful than heroin and even reverses aging.

How is this any different from ancient stories of vampires, demons, or witches consuming the innocent for power and immortality?

Here’s a clip of Jim Caviezel talking about this a few years ago:

Caviezel sounds like someone speaking from direct experience in Hollywood. And it’s worth noting that after that clip aired—at an early ReAwaken event—he was effectively banned from Hollywood.

I wonder why.

So when we see all this information, we have to ask ourselves: how do we move forward as a nation—or even as a human race?

John Adams once wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

James Madison echoed this, saying that self-government requires sufficient virtue, otherwise only despotism can restrain people from destroying one another.

Are we still a moral nation? Do our leaders and institutions have sufficient virtue?

What we’re seeing now looks like days-of-Noah-level evil.

Gender-confused children. Deadly drugs sold as miracle cures. Propaganda instead of news. Millions of children missing. An openly satanic entertainment industry.

And maybe you’ve wondered, what happened to this country—my America?

Given what’s now documented in millions of pages, does it make sense?

They tell us we live in a representative democracy. I disagree.

I believe we live in an unrepresentative pathocracy.

The inmates are running the asylum, and they no longer feel the need to hide it.

Which raises another question: why now? Why release these documents? Why leave names unredacted? Why expose all of this?

They didn’t have to. They could have released blacked-out pages and cited national security. They didn’t.

Is this revelation of the method?

That’s when evil stops hiding because it knows most people won’t act. The truth comes out, people are disturbed—maybe angry for a moment—and then life goes on. Silence becomes permission.

Not agreement—permission through paralysis.

This is how people are conditioned. Horror is revealed gradually until outrage fades and becomes normal. The goal isn’t honesty. It’s dominance.

And that’s why the old saying matters more than ever: the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

Right now, doing nothing is exactly what they’re counting on.

While many are calling for justice—and I hope for it too—I have little faith in accountability fixing the structure itself.

You can’t pull weeds from poisoned soil and expect the garden to heal.

The real victory is awareness. That’s what evil fears most—not law enforcement, not punishment—but being seen for what it is.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once enough people see it, the game is over.

That’s why “conspiracy theory” was weaponized. That’s why distraction is constant. That’s why those who ask questions are ridiculed.

Because the moment ordinary people say, “This is real, and I won’t pretend it isn’t,” their power begins to crumble.

So what do we do?

We do exactly this. We look at the evidence. We talk about it. We refuse to look away. We refuse to be shamed into silence. We raise our children to recognize evil so the next generation isn’t fooled like ours was.

I won’t pretend everything will be fine. I think difficult times are ahead. But every system built on lies and cruelty has eventually collapsed—every one of them.

Not because a hero saved the day, but because ordinary people stopped playing along.

That power belongs to you right now. Don’t waste it.

I know this is overwhelming. But know this: I’m on your side. I’m on your team.

And despite everything, I’m full of hope—not because evil will surrender, but because its system is collapsing under its own weight.

On the other side of this, something better is waiting—if we get through without losing our humanity or our faith.

That's why I'm building the Ark community: a private online community for people who see the world clearly and refuse to look away.

If you want to join the waiting list, go to buildthearkc.com. The link is in the description.

And lastly, if you want to fight right now, share this video. Send it to one person who needs to see it. That’s how we win—one person at a time.

Once someone sees this clearly, they’re changed forever.

So have hope. Have faith. Keep going.

Their system is collapsing.

And ultimately, God is on our side.

Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes

https://www.amazon.com/Political-Ponerology-Science-Adjusted-Purposes/dp/1897244258

https://archive.org/details/politicalponerol0000andr