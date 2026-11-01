Here are my comments

Start with this interview on RCR.

Renewed Regulation Push for Natural Health Products

https://rcr.media/episodes/legal-hub-with-katie-ashby-koppens-renewed-regulation-push-for-natural-health-products/

Here is the template for making a submission .

https://consult.health.govt.nz/regulatory-policy/natural-health-products/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

From RCR

https://realitycheck.radio/have-your-say-government-proposes-new-regulation-of-natural-health-products/

Why is this happening now?

On 28 September 2026, Cabinet agreed to begin consultation on the design of a new natural health products regulatory system. https://www.health.govt.nz/information-releases/consulting-on-a-natural-health-products-regulatory-system

Importantly, we understand that this preliminary work on a proposed regulatory framework is being undertaken ahead of the 2026 general election, with a view to having proposals ready for consideration early in the term of the incoming government.

Although no final decisions have been made, the consultation could establish the foundations for future legislation.

We all remember the controversial Therapeutic Products Bill, which became law in 2023 and would have introduced extensive regulation of medicines, medical devices and natural health products. Following considerable public opposition and a change of government, the Therapeutic Products Act was repealed in December 2024.

The Government is now proposing to regulate natural health products separately from medicines, which we interpret to be a positive way forward. However, the question remains whether a new regime will genuinely protect consumer choice or introduce unnecessary restrictions, costs and bureaucracy.

What is being proposed?

The Ministry has outlined several possible approaches, including:

Ingredient restrictions: Establishing lists of recognised or prohibited ingredients, potentially affecting which products can be sold.

Registration and licensing: Requiring businesses importing, manufacturing or supplying natural health products to register or obtain licences, with possible notification requirements for individual products.

Health claims: Introducing rules governing what manufacturers and practitioners can say about the health benefits of their products, including how scientific evidence and traditional use are recognised.

Manufacturing and labelling: Establishing standards for how products are made, packaged and labelled.

Regulatory enforcement: Creating oversight arrangements with powers to investigate, enforce compliance and impose penalties.

Fees and charges: Potentially introducing a user-pays regulatory system, with costs ultimately affecting businesses and consumers.

These are options under consideration, not final decisions.

Why should you be concerned?

Natural health products are an important part of how many New Zealanders manage their health and wellbeing.

While reasonable safety and quality standards are important, regulation must be proportionate to the actual risks involved.

The Ministry itself acknowledges that natural health products are generally lower risk than medicines.

The key questions are whether additional regulation is necessary and whether its benefits would outweigh the costs.

Could licensing and compliance requirements force smaller manufacturers and suppliers out of the market? Could restrictions on ingredients or health claims make familiar products harder to obtain? Could additional costs be passed on to consumers?

There are also important questions about the powers and accountability of any new regulator.

The fundamental issue is whether New Zealanders will retain affordable access to a wide range of natural health products and the freedom to make informed decisions about their own health.

When it comes to natural health products, there are a number of principles we consider to be important

We consider that if further regulation is justified, any proposed regulatory system for natural health products should be assessed against eight core principles.

Presumption of access: Natural health products and ingredients should remain available unless there is credible evidence justifying restrictions on their use or sale. Evidence-based necessity: Any new regulatory requirement must address an identified problem and be supported by evidence of its likely benefits. Least restrictive approach: Where regulation is justified, the Government should adopt the least restrictive effective measure. Consumer autonomy: Individuals should retain the freedom to make informed decisions about their own health and wellbeing. Protection of small businesses and traditional practices: Regulation should not create disproportionate barriers for small suppliers, specialist products or traditional practitioners. Transparency and accountability: Regulatory decisions should be publicly explained, supported by evidence and subject to independent review. Recognition of traditional use: Appropriate traditional knowledge and longstanding use should be recognised alongside scientific evidence. Protection of affordability: Regulatory costs should not unnecessarily increase prices or reduce access to products.

What can you do?

The Ministry of Health is inviting submissions from consumers, practitioners, businesses and anyone interested in natural health products.

You do not need to be an expert to participate.

RCR has prepared a submission guide to help you understand the proposals and respond to the Ministry’s questions. We encourage you to personalise your submission and explain why access to natural health products matters to you.

How to make a submission:

Visit the Ministry’s consultation page: https://consult.health.govt.nz/regulatory-policy/natural-health-products/ Read the consultation information and use RCR’s submission guide to help formulate your responses. Complete the online questionnaire or email your submission to therapeuticproducts@health.govt.nz Submit your feedback before 11:59 pm, Monday, 2 November 2026.

The Government has not yet settled the details of this proposed system. This is an opportunity to raise concerns, ask for evidence of the need for additional regulation and explain what protections for consumer choice and access you consider important.

Have your say before the consultation closes.

It is not actually that complicated but RCR provides a guide or template to help you.

https://realitycheck.radio/natural-health-products-consultation-feedback-guide/