Citibank, used by 200 million Americans, was hit by a nationwide outage.

The bank's website showed an error message: 'We've encountered an issue and are working to fix the issue.'

No other details have been provided except for customers to return to the website 10 to 15 minutes later.

The issues were fixed around 2pm ET. A Citibank spokesperson told DailyMail.com: 'A limited subset of credit card users were briefly affected by a technology issue that has since been resolved.'

Downdetector, a site that monitors online outages, showed issues hit around 10am ET, with credit cards and mobile banking cited as not working.

An outage map showed New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and other major cities across the US are experiencing problems.

Citibank did not acknowledged the issues on its social media pages.

Downdetector only received a few hundred reports from frustrated customers.

Approximately 46 percent of them were having issues with their credit cards and 36 percent could not access mobile banking.

Dana Anders posted on X: 'Citibank, please help... just spent 2+ hours on the phone being transferred around with no resolution; my credit card info disappeared from my app and nobody can get it back!'

Another X user commented on her post, saying: 'Having the same issue, this happens every time they update the UI… app and web.'

Some Citibank users have also reported issues when attempting to purchase Governor's Ball NYC.

'THANK YOU for the monumental presale screw up for tickets this morning. Appreciate getting entirely hosed with everyone else trying to get tickets,' one user posted.

United Parcel Service on Tuesday said it would slash 20,000 jobs and shut 73 facilities as part of a planned reduction in deliveries for Amazon.com, and as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs roil global trade.

A UPS spokesman said the layoffs are due to shedding 50% of shipping volume from Amazon.com, its largest customer, as well as ongoing cost-cutting and efficiency projects under a major operational restructuring.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “Due to their operational needs, UPS requested a reduction in volume and we certainly respect their decision."

The move comes as Trump's aggressive trade policies have begun slowing economic growth and increasing expectations for a possible recession.

"The world hasn't been faced with such enormous potential impacts to trade in more than 100 years," CEO Carol Tome said on the company's earnings call.