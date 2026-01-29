The source of this is reliable - Pepe Escobar, in a tweet about 8 hours ago.

Hal Turner replays the news dishonestly, quoting Escobar almost word for word except for the last paragraph

Of course, this “threat” does not come from the "massive armada" assembled by the Empire of Chaos, Plunder and Permanent Strikes.

I hope I need not point out the obvious fact that if the Iranians act on this it will as pointed out, completely DESTROY the world economy - not to mention what s already happening.

99.99% of the population will, of course, be absolutely clueless.

I’m sure a report from Canadian Prepper will come out soon.

KEY IRAN UPDATE



NO official confirmation yet.



But the Majlis - Iranian Parliament - may have already approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The final decision is in the hands of the Iranian government/security apparatus.



I’ve extensively written about that on Asia Times in the past decade.



Then, Goldman Sachs derivative experts were adamant: if Hormuz is blocked, before or during a full-scale naval war in the Gulf, oil may reach $700.00 a barrel.



And this will only be temporary - because the entire global economy will collapse.



Most of all, the blocking of Hormuz would trigger the detonation of the TWO QUADRILLION dollars derivative market - updating the initial, erroneous $700 trillion estimate by the BIS (Bank for International Settlements), according to Gulf traders.



Already during the past decade, the Joint Chiefs of Staff admitted that they do not have the military ability to keep Hormuz open.



And now we have clueless little gusano Rubio talking about US “force posture” near Iran.



As 30-40K US troops are “in reach of thousands of Iranian UAVs and ballistic missiles.”



That’s why it’s “prudent” to have forces to “defend against what COULD BE an Iranian threat”.



Of course, it is not true to say this is established fact and would still have to be confirmed by those that matter

