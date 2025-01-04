I urge everyone to dedicate at least 45 minutes to fully grasp the details that have unfolded over the past few days. This episode takes a deep dive into the manifesto—an email sent to @samosaur by Matt Livelsberger himself. Within this chilling document, Livelsberger boldly declares, “What I’m going to send you is going to change the course of humanity.”

Matt Livelsberger, a former Green Beret, is at the center of this story. Just days before he drove a Tesla Cybertruck loaded with explosives to Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The Cybertruck incident, has raised serious questions about Livelsberger’s motivations, his credibility, and the information he shared.

In this episode, we unpack the manifesto’s contents, which include allegations of advanced drone technology, U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan, and the use of gravity propulsion systems by China.

What's chilling is the same individual who emailed @samosaur also emailed the Shawn Ryan Show and we corroborate this during the interview. I will be linked all emails/attachments below.

