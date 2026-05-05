This was breaking news a few hours ago

BREAKING: Iran Strikes UAE /Lt Col Daniel Davis

Very good background here

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/05/04/middle-east-ukraine-wars-news-in-video-iran-and-china-ready-to-naval-battle-vs-15-us-warships-in-hormuz-russia-infantry-wiped-kiev-hotspots/

How it started

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-announces--project-freedom--to-escort-ships-from-hormu

Iran blew up the largest oil tanker belonging to the United Arab Emirates!

After Iran’s attacks, there’s a $200 billion loss in the stock market

Oil has exceeded $120

The Strait of Hormuz is fully under Iran’s control, a senior Iranian political-security source told Al Mayadeen, asserting that this constitutes a clear message from the armed forces to the Americans.

In a series of statements to Al Mayadeen, the senior source warned the United States against any action, or its assets would be targeted. “The message to the aggressor Americans is clear: move forward, and you will be targeted,” he said.

He further warned that if Washington’s hostile actions continue, Iran’s strategy in the Strait of Hormuz would be replicated and expanded along other maritime fronts.

IRGC confirms Iran has control of Hormuz navigation

In line with the source’s statements, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps asserted that no commercial vessel or oil tanker has transited the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, after the United States launched its so-called “Project Freedom” to impose control over maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.

According to the IRGC, US claims of tankers passing through the Strait are “baseless and entirely fabricated,” adding that “Any other maritime movements that violate the declared principles of the naval forces of the Revolution Guard will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be stopped by force.”

This followed a statement by the US Central Command, which claimed that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of “Project Freedom.”

CENTCOM stated that US forces are actively assisting efforts to restore safe passage for commercial shipping in the area. As a first step, two US-flagged merchant vessels have allegedly transited the Strait of Hormuz and are continuing their voyages safely.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/the-strait-of-hormuz-is-fully-under-iran-s-control--exclusiv

This was the claim - IRANIAN droned have struck the Fujairaha Oil Industry Zone in the UAE

Iran denies

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported Monday, quoting a military source, that the US military was responsible for a fire at an oil facility in the UAE, carried out to open a route for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The unnamed source denied Iranian involvement, telling state television that the incident was the result of US military “adventurism” intended to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Washington, not Tehran, must be held accountable.

“Iran had no plan to attack oil facilities [in the UAE]. What happened was the result of adventurism by US military forces, aimed at creating a passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. It is the US military that must bear responsibility for what happened,” the source said.

Earlier Monday, UAE authorities attributed the attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone to Iran, describing it as a “dangerous escalation,” and said they reserve the right to respond.

Read more: The Strait of Hormuz is fully under Iran’s control: Exclusive source

UAE ‘sitting in a fragile glass house’

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported Monday, citing an Iranian military source, that if the United Arab Emirates takes any “unwise action,” all of its interests would become targets for Iran.

The source warned that if the UAE becomes a “tool in the hands of Israel” and makes any miscalculation, it would receive “a lesson it will never forget.” He added that the UAE is fully aware it is “sitting in a fragile glass house,” stressing that insecurity would pose a potentially fatal threat.

The source further stated that if the UAE were to repeat the “mistake of the Forty-Day War,” Iran would abandon all restraint and treat the country as it would any part of the Israeli entity.

Read more: Israeli air defense in UAE aided Iran missile interception: CNN

Maritime incidents mount off UAE coast

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported three separate incidents in UAE waters on Monday.

An oil tanker, later identified as the MV Barakah, an empty crude carrier operated by ADNOC Logistics and Services, was struck by a projectile around 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah, with all crew confirmed safe.

A cargo ship engine room fire was reported 36 nautical miles north of Dubai, and a third vessel fire was flagged approximately 14 nautical miles west of Saqr Port.

No environmental damage was reported across the three incidents.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/us-military-behind-uae-oil-zone-strike--irib

The delusional Trump’s response

Iran ATTACKS US Warship & UAE in DIRE Warning to Trump | Larry Johnson & Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

Heavy Iranian MISSILES on UAE Following STRIKES on US Warships!

FULL VIDEO: Iran Releases The Footage of Its ATTACK on US Warships

The Trump response

U.S. SINKS IRAN SHIPS - IRAN ATTACKS DUBAI - w/ Pepe Escobar, Anthony Aguilar, Will & Jonathan

Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar: Iran Strikes UAE – Fujairah on Fire, Air Defenses Active

Alastair Crooke : Are Negotiations with Trump Even Possible?