Both back from vacation (during which they met personally), this is be best up-to-date commentary.

Alastair Crooke : Iran War 3.0

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/bank-of-america-43-days-oil-remaining?catid=20&Itemid=101

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/u-s-sends-51-additional-fighter-jets-to-middle-east?catid=17&Itemid=101

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/iran-president-says-full-scale-war-with-united-states?catid=17&Itemid=101

Iran has fired anti-ship missiles and struck a Saudi Arabian Flagged Vessel in or near the strait of Hormuz. The vessel is stopped, damaged, and burning.

KUWAIT AND BAHRAIN UNDER ATTACK

As of 11:14 AM EDT - Kuwait and Bahrain are under Iranian attack. Sirens sounding amid incoming missiles and drones.

Iran Deploying GROUND TROOPS Near (Unfriendly) Neighbor’s Border

Once again, Hal Turner is trying to control information.

But it’s all on X

The U.S. has struck Iran’s key nuclear site, sending a clear message: Washington says Tehran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Pepe Escobar: ALL BETS ARE OFF: US Strike on Iranian Nuclear Site Triggers Dangerous New Escalation

Col. Jacques Baud: U.S. Hits Nuclear Plant, Iran Strikes Across the Gulf

All hell break as 29 US WARPLANES CONFIRMED Damaged - Trump lies Fall Apart | Col. Larry Wilkerson

Trump is reportedly preparing options for at least a ground invasion of the Strait of Hormuz

EX-CIA LARRY:Zero Exits: Houthis Blockade Saudi Arabia-Iran’s Secret Letter to Pakistan

BREAKING (July 20, 2026): For the first time, both of the Middle East’s major oil-export routes are closing at once — the Iran-backed Houthis have declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia while the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut. As U.S. forces take casualties in Jordan and Washington’s approval collapses, Transition Protocol’s Zulfiqar Ali and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson break down what the headlines miss: a personal letter now in Islamabad from Iran’s new power center, and why the next move in this war belongs to Pakistan and China — not Washington or Tehran.



In this episode: the Saudi oil blockade and the two-chokepoint squeeze; confirmed American deaths at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base; Iran’s hardened “no concessions” posture; the China-scripted role of Pakistan; and what all of it means for oil prices at your pump. Confirmed events are labeled as such; source-based reporting is clearly tagged as developing.

Iran-Israel War Live | 3-Hour Overnight Attack Leaves Israelis in Panic | Tel Aviv Burns! | Tehran



