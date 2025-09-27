Major alert aheadRobin WestenraSep 27, 2025765ShareSomething unusual is happening. News agencies are speculating it's war765Share
I’d like to believe that there are some pretty sharp military minds already weighing all the possible reasons for the meeting and the potential results.
A great opportunity for the brass to arrest Hegseth and assume control, to return dignity to the nation's armed forces, who are sworn to protect American citizens from enemies both foreign and domestic. The greatest threat to America is the current corrupt occupant of the people's White House.
They are determined to have us live in fear. Don’t let them wind you up because critical thinking goes out the window. Fear simply takes up free rent in your brain. Whatever they’re planing will happen whether we worry or not.