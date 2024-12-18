Guy Hatchard

December 18, 2024

There is a revolution in progress, and it is not a bloodless revolution.

The Gene Technology Bill introduced to Parliament this week includes the following provisions:—

Mandatory medical activity authorisations: for a human medicine that is or contains gene technology that has been approved by at least two recognised overseas gene technology regulators.

Emergency authorisations: when there is an actual or imminent threat to the health and safety of people or to the environment, for example, threat from a disease outbreak, or an industrial spillage. The Minister responsible for the Gene Technology Act (the Minister) will have the power to grant an emergency authorisation.

These clauses bypass the medical choice provisions of the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

They violate the conclusions of Phase 1 of the Royal Commission on the pandemic which found that vaccine mandates hurt people and the economy.

They pre-empt the findings of Phase Two of the Royal Commission which has yet to examine the safety of COVID-19 vaccines produced via gene editing.

It empowers the Minister to make health decisions affecting all Kiwis on the say-so of foreign gene regulators of his choice.

The Bill is being passed under Fast Track legislation designed to prevent public discussion of its controversial provisions and adequate understanding of its impact by MPs. There is no time sensitive need for this.

The Bill ignores the experience and lessons of the last five years of the pandemic which has been a gene technology disaster responsible for 30 million deaths worldwide. Its logic is therefore incomprehensible even to well-informed observers, but it appears to find echoes in a dark history:

“The sun shines” wrote Christopher Isherwood in his 1930s Berlin Stories “and Hitler is the master of this city. The sun shines, and dozens of my friends are in prison, possibly dead.” As are too many of my friends recently, young and old alike.

Following the 1933 Nazi acquisition of power, Germany underwent a rapid and sweeping revolution that reached deep into the fabric of daily life. At the beginning, it occurred quietly and out of sight of most of the population. At its core was ‘enabling’ legislation that empowered the government and its appointees (read: regulators) to take far reaching decisions on behalf of the whole population. Its core aim was Gleichschaltung—coordination—designed to bring citizens, government ministries, universities, cultural and social institutions inline with Hitler’s extreme beliefs and attitudes.

Today we are facing efforts aimed at global coordination of technology, including biotechnology, food tech and information technology. The New Zealand government appears very willing to play a leading role in this revolution, whatever the implications. We have reported on these previously at length (here, here, here and here).

In addition to the prospect of government reimposition of medical mandates, the Bill does not require labelling of gene altered foods. As this flies in the face of all the canons of food safety and traceability established over the last 100 years, the only possible motivations are either a desire to deny consumers any right to preferences, or a wish to avoid any safety monitoring or culpability. Not only will we be unable to exercise medical autonomy, but we will no longer know what we are eating. This is an extraordinary and frightening prospect and not just for those who struggle with allergies. Food choice is not the prerogative of the government or bioscientists no matter how sure of themselves.

Something absolutely fundamental and personal is being taken away from us

This Bill is being promoted and steered by Judith Collins, with the full support and encouragement of the Prime Minister Chris Luxon and the leader of the ACT Party David Seymour. Collins is a lawyer and long time Parliamentarian, she will fully understand the import of the Bill. As a previous leader of the National Party who lost an election, it is hard to escape the suggestion that Collins may be taking satisfaction from the imposition of her will on those who rejected her leadership. We have all heard stories of waiters who piss in the awkward customer’s beer and laugh behind their backs. I am sorry to draw such a gross comparison, but my sense of outrage demands it.

The Gene Technology Bill seeks to institute a revolution, it spits in the face of the public who suffered during the pandemic and who voted in a new government with the thought that things might change. Instead we appear to have more of the same or worse. The refusal of Health New Zealand to publish up to date health statistics such as those for cancer incidence, speaks volumes about a government determined to avoid any accountability, even at the expense of public health. For the record, US insurance data reveals that cancer incidence has had a steady and unremitting upward trajectory since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines. Ignored by our government and worse: covered up.

There is a time for everything and a season for every purpose under Heaven. A time to be born and a time to die, Now is the time to lobby your MP and let them know exactly what you think. Time to make our voice heard.

Please write to your MP before the summer break brings consideration to a close and put a note in your diary to follow up afterwards. This fight is winnable.

AN OPEN LETTER FROM PHYSICIANS AND SCIENTISTS FOR GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY (PSGR) URGES MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT TO PAUSE THE GENE TECHNOLOGY BILL UNTIL THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FINALISES ITS LEGISLATION, HIGHLIGHTING CRITICAL CONCERNS ABOUT DEREGULATION.

While Europe’s proposed changes focus solely on plants, New Zealand’s bill encompasses plants, animals, and microbes, including gene-editing techniques not deregulated elsewhere.

The letter raises issues around transparency, the absence of the Precautionary Principle, and insufficient risk assessments, economic analysis, and biosecurity impact studies.

It also warns that current proposals could allow 94% of gene-edited foods to bypass premarket safety assessments, jeopardizing food safety and traceability.

FULL TEXT OF OPEN LETTER

Dear Members of Parliament,

Please put the Gene Technology Bill on hold, pending a European Commission outcome.

Why?

Proposed European legislation has stalled’ (see attached April 12, 2024 draft).

In Europe, deregulation exclusively concerns plants, while in New Zealand deregulation would encompass plants, animals, and microbes.

New Zealand would deregulate techniques of gene editing that have not been deregulated anywhere else. However, this ‘point of difference’ is not clearly disclosed.

The European Commission has drafted significant caveats, including transparency provisions and protections for non-GMO breeders into their proposed legislation.

MBIE claims that the Precautionary Principle approach is outdated. Precaution with newly created gene edited organisms is never outdated, due to new compounds being produced.

Note that in the European Commission legislation, the Precautionary Principle text is included. The Precautionary Principle must be inserted in any legislation claiming to steward GMOs which include gene editing techniques and gene edited organisms.

The current Bill must be thoroughly understood by MP’s in light of proposed FSANZ changes in regulation – current proposals could result in 94% of gene edited foods avoiding premarket assessment (and traceability). Food safety of these GE foods is very unlikely to have been assessed.

In New Zealand it is claimed that the legislation will be ‘evidence based’ and ‘risk proportionate’, but it cannot be:

If these claims for ‘evidence’ and ‘risk’ are exclusively based on Australian legislation.

If the technical experts are a small group of people who may work for organisations that receive funding for biotechnology research and where their scope of feedback is restricted.

Neither Biosecurity nor the Ministry for the Environment have conducted an assessment or impact analysis on how the resulting legislation will impact them.

No economic analysis has been undertaken.

Assessment of global consumer willingness to pay a premium for GMO-free food has not been included.

No assessment of risk as technologies scale up and releases into the environment speed up, following deregulation.

Please find attached:

Kind regards| Ngā mihi

Elvira Dommisse

BSc(Hons), PhD (Biotechnology)

For the Trustees of

Physicians and Scientists for Global Responsibility