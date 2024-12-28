It was last night that I learned that Elon Musk was on a binge of cancelling X accounts.

Now, I learn Trump has gone full 180 degrees on his previously-held position.

President-elect Trump told The Post Saturday he supports immigration visas for highly skilled workers, appearing to side with Elon Musk in the roiling intra-MAGA debate on the issue.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump said by phone, referring to the H-1B program, which permits companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” added Trump, who restricted access to foreign worker visas in his first administration and has been critical of the program in the past.

But in 2016 Trump said this:

And we had this from Tucker Carlson

At least half a dozen members of the in-house team are, in fact, Chinese Nationals in this country on H-1B visas. They're in charge of developing algorithms to censor what you're able to post on Facebook.

A few of Musk’s tweets

Alex Jones is all in with it all.”Whatever Elon says”

David Icke has been right all along

Are you getting it yet? This means that any account calling out the Elite can be shadow-banned BY the Elite with the biggest accounts, especially if they work together. Free speech ladies and gentlemen. You've been HAD and you think it will end here? —David Icke

The Steve Bannon response

Bannon: The nerds don’t take criticism—they’re a little on the spectrum and lack social skills. You can’t run a country by algorithm or by nerds whose companies employ a handful of mathematicians. We’re a country, not an economy.

He talks about the CCP but stays very quiet about the zionists

From Zero Hedge

