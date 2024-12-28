It was last night that I learned that Elon Musk was on a binge of cancelling X accounts.
Now, I learn Trump has gone full 180 degrees on his previously-held position.
Trump supports immigration visas backed by Musk: ‘I have many H-1B visas on my properties’
President-elect Trump told The Post Saturday he supports immigration visas for highly skilled workers, appearing to side with Elon Musk in the roiling intra-MAGA debate on the issue.
“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump said by phone, referring to the H-1B program, which permits companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.
“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” added Trump, who restricted access to foreign worker visas in his first administration and has been critical of the program in the past.
But in 2016 Trump said this:
And we had this from Tucker Carlson
At least half a dozen members of the in-house team are, in fact, Chinese Nationals in this country on H-1B visas. They're in charge of developing algorithms to censor what you're able to post on Facebook.
A few of Musk’s tweets
Alex Jones is all in with it all.”Whatever Elon says”
David Icke has been right all along
Are you getting it yet? This means that any account calling out the Elite can be shadow-banned BY the Elite with the biggest accounts, especially if they work together. Free speech ladies and gentlemen. You've been HAD and you think it will end here?
—David Icke
The Steve Bannon response
Bannon: The nerds don’t take criticism—they’re a little on the spectrum and lack social skills. You can’t run a country by algorithm or by nerds whose companies employ a handful of mathematicians. We’re a country, not an economy.
Thanks again, Robin. Once again, in my old age, I've little patience for petty squabbles and prima donna egos so have been avoiding much of this controversy. Also, I'm not on X.
I'm absolutely flabbergasted by Musk's raging anger toward people who simply disagree with him. Amazing. We've been given a rare and brief glimpse into how the ego works in truly powerful individuals.
I see Musk's anger stems from his history as a H-1B worker himself, but he doesn't understand that the reaction against him stems from many, many instances where American workers were denied opportunities because cheaper foreign labor was hired. Moreover, many of these potential candidates did have the necessary background and training so they weren't STEM deficient nor unqualified. They had gotten their degrees with society virtually guaranteeing sustained employment to find out that they had, essentially, been lied to.
The savings these companies incurred were then put to aggrandize themselves: put into their R&D; acquiring smaller start-ups; buying out and voiding their competition; purchasing back stock; etc. In other worlds, the actions taken didn't benefit the worker but enormously benefited the company. The company grew larger and more diversified (more strongly positioned) while the very top executives made out like bandits.