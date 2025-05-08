I cannot BUT agree with this.
Machines are becoming more human- like and humans are becoming more machine-like, especially in the last 4 years.
When I look at young children the imagination that we grew up with is totally absent.
From the Health Ranger -
I've heard some people say that AI models don't really reason like humans. In an ironic way, that's true. Because most humans don't reason at all, but AI is quite good at it.
The hilarious thing about humans is that they THINK they are reasoning when, in fact, they are functioning for the most part like early LLMs that would just regurgitate predictive sequences of words.
That's actually the way most people talk, write and act.
Especially in social situations. Social group experiences among most humans are just recursive prompting of each other's speech generation outputs, chaining them together like a series of prompts, with no purpose, logic or goal.
Would love to hear the take of Zach Vorhies @Perpetualmaniac on this very issue...
Occasionally I have an original idea.
I tell someone about it and they say that's an old idea.
A half decade or more of your local "Public" (government) pounding any spark of creativity our critical thinking out of the children for 12 years has CONSEQUENCES... You get
the rote "learning" authority boot licking morons you see on every street corner. The machine learning mechanical AI would work hard to look so mindless. Not by accident...elites like their goy slaves mindless...