From X

April 11, 2025

As a wave of global leaders heads to Washington for high-level trade talks, one name is notably missing from the list—New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Just days ago, Luxon positioned himself at the forefront of a diplomatic effort to “buttress free trade,” speaking publicly about rallying nations like Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the EU to respond to sweeping U.S. tariffs. But now, with the U.S. having clarified its real target—China—and inviting allies who stayed calm to the negotiation table, New Zealand finds itself on the outside looking in.

The move has raised serious questions about Luxon’s reading of the geopolitical moment.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump issuing a clear warning to America’s allies to “sit back and wait,” Luxon pushed ahead with phone diplomacy and public speeches, suggesting a multilateral effort to counter U.S. trade aggression. In hindsight, that now appears to have been a miscalculation.

“Fifteen countries followed Trump’s advice, kept their powder dry, and are now in the room,” said one Wellington-based trade analyst. “New Zealand decided to grab the megaphone instead—and now we’re off the guest list.”

Trump’s initial tariff barrage triggered a tit-for-tat with China, culminating in China retaliating with a massive 50% tariff. The U.S. responded with even harsher measures directed solely at Beijing—while easing its stance on allies by dropping tariffs to a uniform 10% and offering talks to those who didn’t escalate.

For those who kept quiet, the door is now open to deeper discussions and potential relief. For New Zealand, which tried to rally a coalition and speak out, that door may be closed—for now.

Critics argue Luxon’s actions could have jeopardized New Zealand’s position in future trade arrangements, particularly as other CPTPP nations begin direct bilateral talks with Washington.

“What was the endgame here?” asked a former diplomat. “If the U.S. was telling friends to wait and NZ responded by organising a counter-effort, it risks looking like we didn’t understand the play—or worse, that we tried to oppose it.”

With Luxon now heading to Britain later this month, attention will likely shift to whether the government can repair relations and regain footing in the global trade arena.

But for now, the question many are asking is simple:

Why didn’t we just wait?

https://x.com/thereadymix/status/1910374777413656688

Foreign Minister Winston Peters, right, says Prime Minister Christopher Luxon did not consult him before trade phone calls with world leaders. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

By Lillian Hanly

RNZ, 11 Apr,

Winston Peters has chastised the Prime Minister for his spree of phone calls with world leaders about the US trade war, and advised politicians to “tone down”.

The foreign minister told RNZ Christopher Luxon had not consulted with him before the calls, adding: “I hope that he’ll get my message and he’ll call me next time.”

Luxon made a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning and proposed the European Commission work more closely with countries signed up to the Trans-Pacific trade pact - known as the CPTPP - to champion the rules-based trade order and provide some stability and certainty.

It came after the United States retaliated against China by hiking tariffs to 125%, while placing a 90-day pause on retaliatory tariffs for other countries. The US has since upped the China tariff to 145%.

Luxon followed his Wellington speech with a series of phone calls that night with Indo-Pacific leaders and the European Union to gauge how they are interpreting the tit-for-tat trade war and the implications it might have for their economies.

Speaking from Tonga on Friday, Peters offered some advice to the Prime Minister.

“Markets lose their nerve. Share market speculators lose their nerve. Politicians should not lose their nerve, and that’s my advice,” he told RNZ.

“There’s no need to react at this point in time. Let’s first find out what we’re dealing with, let the dust settle in.

“My advocacy from the day this matter came up with the Trump tariffs - our job is to be ultra careful, ultra forward thinking in the interest of, guess what, the New Zealand economy, that’s what matters, not our egos,” he said.

“So my advice to politicians is tone down, wait ‘til you see and know what’s going on.”

Asked if he had spoken with the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the matter, Peters said: “No, he didn’t check it out when he made that speech and made those phone calls.”

“So I hope that he’ll get my message and he’ll call me next time.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters advises politicians to play the waiting game amid Donald Trump's tariff turmoil. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

‘Premature’ calls - Winston Peters

On Thursday afternoon, Peters was asked about the developing tariff hikes, to which he said it was “what we expected, actually”.

“Everybody was overreacting, everybody was talking too fast, everybody should have kept their counsel, kept their patience, and it’s starting to unfold far less serious than people thought.”

Asked about Luxon’s idea to get CPTPP countries together with Europe and building a “trading bloc”, Peters said it was “all very premature”.

“We’re trying to sort out this other thing with America and China’s trade war, and we’re rushing off with solutions - let’s find out what happened there first.”

He would not comment when asked if he was consulted by the Prime Minister before the speech.

Peters was asked again later if Luxon had discussed the idea of getting those countries together “to formulate some sort of joint response to the US action” with him, to which Peters replied “no”.

When asked if he would expect to have that discussed given he is Foreign Minister, Peters said he’d taken the stance that “experience matters”.

“In this case, wait until we see what emerges with the tariff war that’s going on.”

He said it will come to a resolution, “much quicker than people think”.

“So let’s not panic here.”

When asked what was wrong with the idea of engaging with other leaders regarding the CPTPP, Peters asked “what would you talk about?”

“What’s the tariff regime going to be in the end? Do we know what that’s going to be? No. If we don’t know what that’s going to be, what would you actually talk about? Think about it.”

When asked if it was naivety by the Prime Minister, Peters suggested that question be put to Luxon.

Christopher Luxon reached out to several world leaders this week over trade concerns. Photo / Marika Khabazi, RNZ

Luxon dodges Peters’ ‘premature’ comments

On Friday, before Peters’ interview in Tonga, Luxon took questions from the media in Hamilton.

He was asked by RNZ what he made of Peters describing his calls with world leaders as “premature”.

Luxon disputed that characterisation and moved on.

“I gave a pretty broad-ranging speech yesterday on trade, which was appropriate given the week we’ve been experiencing.”

Luxon said he was doing three things “over the course of yesterday”.

Firstly, was to reach out to “key bilateral partners for New Zealand to say, what more could we be doing together in a world where we have a like-minded approach to trade?”

Secondly, he said, was to understand “how they’ve been interpreting the events of the last week, and what that means for them and their economies”.

Thirdly, “making the case that we should be reaffirming the principles of free trade together”, whether that was in an Asean or CPTPP bloc.

- RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will call around world leaders later today in a bid to save what is left of the rules-based trading system after it was tested to breaking point in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

He also announced that he will travel to the United Kingdom later in the month to talk “trade, security, and the geopolitical backdrop in Europe and the Indo-Pacific” with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce breakfast this morning, Luxon spoke of the virtues of free trade for New Zealand, not just because it opened up markets for exports, but because it made imports cheaper at the same time, lifting overall living standards.

Luxon said he would be testing what leaders “can do together to buttress the rules-based trading system”. He did not disclose the leaders with whom he planned to speak, but said he was keen to speak with leaders from the Asia-Pacific region.

He said that while some commentators have declared an “end to the era of free markets” he was not ready to “throw in the towel quite yet”.

“Kiwis have worked too hard and for too long, to give up on the values and institutions which have seen our country and the region we live in thrive.”

Luxon said he would explore whether there was a way to use one of New Zealand’s largest trade agreements, the CPTPP, as a springboard to a better global trading system.

New Zealand was one of the original P3 countries that began negotiating the deal, which grew into one of the world’s most important trade deals, which is still growing, with the ascension of the UK recently.

“I expect they won’t be the last,” Luxon said.

“New Zealand will continue to work with like-minded countries to promote free trade as a path to prosperity and explore the role of the CPTPP in strengthening that vision.

“One possibility is that members of the CPTPP and the European Union [EU] work together to champion rules-based trade and make specific commitments on how that support plays out in practice.”

Labour’s outgoing foreign affairs spokesman David Parker recently floated the idea of getting the EU to join the CPTPP as a way of bolstering the rules-based trading system, which has been under strain for nearly a decade thanks to dysfunction at the World Trade Organisation. He suggested building on the CPTPP might be a way around that impasse.

Labour's foreign affairs spokesman David Parker backed approaching the EU to join CPTPP. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon said that a full EU accession to the CPTPP “could take some time because all 27 EU nations would have to agree to it, however, he said there could be other ways of aligning the EU with CPTPP.

“That will ultimately be a decision for the EU,” he said.

Luxon gave a potted history of former Prime Minister Robert Muldoon’s protectionist economic policy of the 1970s as a parable for insulating a country from the global economy.

In those years, when cars and TVs were assembled domestically, New Zealand suffered “spiralling prices” and a heavily subsidised but “much less productive, much less diverse” agricultural sector.

Luxon described these policies, while being “foolish economics” also “reflected the best efforts of political leaders to insulate New Zealand from an era of major social and geopolitical change”.

“History shows those best efforts were a mistake, that required years of difficult choices and careful recovery,” he said.

“New Zealanders paid the price then.

“I don’t intend for them to do so again.”

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.