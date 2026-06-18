Lukashenko stated that the Jewish lobby deceived Putin and stopped Russia from achieving a quick victory in Ukraine.

Russian forces were already in Kiev when jews demanded a withdrawal, promising a 'peace deal'.

Russia and Ukraine were on the verge of a peace deal in early 2022 before it was derailed, the Belarusian president has said

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Astana, Kazakhstan, May 28, 2026. © Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev

Russian President Vladimir Putin was deceived into withdrawing troops from near Kiev in 2022 by forces claiming to represent Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

Speaking in an interview with Al Arabiya, Lukashenko said the conflict could have ended quickly in the early stages, when Russian forces were near the Ukrainian capital.

“At the time, not only I, but everyone in the world understood that the war would end quickly with a Russian victory. This was primarily because the Russians were in Kiev,” the Belarusian leader said, according to BelTA.

Lukashenko claimed, however, that “certain politicians and forces” asked Putin to stop, pull the troops back from Kiev, and conclude a peace agreement.

“Before that withdrawal, everyone understood that Ukraine’s days were numbered.”

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The Belarusian president argued that Russia was acting on what appeared to be a genuine opportunity to reach a settlement, adding: “Judge for yourselves who was right and who was wrong in this matter.”

“Once again, probably, these forces deceived him. It was the Vatican. And surprisingly, the Jewish lobby, the Israelis,” Lukashenko said. “They said on behalf of Zelensky: That’s it, we are moving toward peace, we agree. And others as well.”

It was not immediately clear what exactly Lukashenko meant by the “Jewish lobby.” In the early days of the conflict, then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett acted as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, meeting Putin in Moscow and holding phone calls with Zelensky. Media reports at the time claimed that Bennett urged Zelensky to accept Moscow’s terms.

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Lukashenko did not elaborate on the Vatican’s alleged role. In March 2022, however, Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill held a video call in which they stressed the “exceptional importance” of the negotiation process.

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Moscow and Kiev held several rounds of peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022. Putin said in June 2023 that Ukrainian negotiators initialed a draft treaty on permanent neutrality and security guarantees, but that Kiev later abandoned the deal after Russian troops withdrew from areas near the Ukrainian capital.

Russia has argued that Ukraine walked away from the agreement under Western pressure. Then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly urged Kiev not to sign a deal and “continue fighting.”

Kiev has disputed Moscow’s account of the failed talks, even though former chief negotiator David Arakhamia has acknowledged Johnson’s role. Ukraine has since formally applied to join NATO and abandoned discussions of neutrality.