The well-oiled machine of American agriculture may grind to a halt due to widespread lubricant shortages triggered by the Strait of Hormuz disruption. From Toyota and Nissan's warnings to a leaked internal memo from AutoZone, the crisis is now hitting retail and industry hard. Experts warned this was coming in March, naming agriculture and trucking as critical sectors at risk. In this video, Christian breaks down exactly how the shortage hits our food supply and how the technocrats are already positioning synthetic “food as software” as the solution.



Now is the time to stock lubricants, grow your own food, and build real resilience!

