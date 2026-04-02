Iran will decide whether the US gets to withdraw from this war, not Trump.
Iran can keep the US tied up in this war simply by continuing to attack Israel.
Trump is now tied to Israel. The US cannot leave Israel to its fate. Trump will not be allowed to pull out because losing Israel is the one thing worse, the one humiliation greater, for America than losing the war.
Trump's fury is entirely down to that. That's why he so desperately needs every other country to go in & fight Iran in defense of Israel, so that America can leave. But it was America that Israel bought.
Does anyone believe that if Iran keeps blowing Tel Aviv to fuck, keeps targeting US allies & bases across the region, they'll let America just go home? Will Kushner, Witkoff, Huckabee, let alone Adelson, or Ellison, just let America go home? What about the plans for Gaza??
But all Trump wants to do is forget the whole thing, & focus on his ballroom. He's old, he's tired, & he just wants to play with gold things.
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Iran will decide whether the US gets to withdraw from this war, not Trump.
Iran can keep the US tied up in this war simply by continuing to attack Israel.
Trump is now tied to Israel. The US cannot leave Israel to its fate. Trump will not be allowed to pull out because losing Israel is the one thing worse, the one humiliation greater, for America than losing the war.
Trump's fury is entirely down to that. That's why he so desperately needs every other country to go in & fight Iran in defense of Israel, so that America can leave. But it was America that Israel bought.
Does anyone believe that if Iran keeps blowing Tel Aviv to fuck, keeps targeting US allies & bases across the region, they'll let America just go home? Will Kushner, Witkoff, Huckabee, let alone Adelson, or Ellison, just let America go home? What about the plans for Gaza??
But all Trump wants to do is forget the whole thing, & focus on his ballroom. He's old, he's tired, & he just wants to play with gold things.